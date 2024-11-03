Social How to be a Alpha Male?

- This has been a question for the ages. Now some of the greatest thinkers of our life-time, Wes Watson and company answeer the question.

The deep thoughts of the modern day Clitomachus, bringing their own view and shares his teachings with any naiv,
any client insterested in dominate their social cicle with his alphanes.







- And all this time i thinking that you should keep to yourself in prison, because being a loundmounth would make the other inmates turn afgainst you.

But what do i know?
I'm no alpha!

images
 
Just start asserting yourself after somebody tries to manipulate a situation. Even if it turns into a yelling match, you'll eventually get used to the adrenaline rush
 
The alpha in other primates (such as gorillas) is the male that has the most sex in a harem. The beta is the one who has the second most amount of sex. The gamma the third, etc.

Humans don't live in harems that have multiple males. It's not a concept that makes sense when applied to humans.
 
payton said:
The alpha in other primates (such as gorillas) is the male that has the most sex in a harem. The beta is the one who has the second most amount of sex. The gamma the third, etc.

Humans don't live in harems that have multiple males. It's not a concept that makes sense when applied to humans.
Sigmas never figured this concept out.
 
Wes Watson is the ultimate, insecure pussy. The juice monkey is beyond pathetic and, to top it off, he's a lying sack of shit.
 
payton said:
The alpha in other primates (such as gorillas) is the male that has the most sex in a harem. The beta is the one who has the second most amount of sex. The gamma the third, etc.

Humans don't live in harems that have multiple males. It's not a concept that makes sense when applied to humans.
How about just being a good man with good values? Nope. Turds like Watson shit on that.

How did Watson become rich? By making insecure men pay for his courses.
 
