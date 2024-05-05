How terrible were DC and Felder together in the Main Event?

Fact Checker

Fact Checker

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 23, 2022
Messages
2,675
Reaction score
7,568
This is exactly why the UFC pairs DC up with Dom or Bisping to push back on his ridiculously biased takes.


Both Felder and DC are good individual analysts but when paired together they’re an echo chamber of stupidity… they spent the entire fight glazing Erceg while downplaying Pantojas pressure and dominance on the ground.


Might be sone of the worst commentating I’ve heard on a Main Event in a while…


What did you guys think of the commentary tonight? Should DC just stick to X’s and O’s?
 
I try not to pay much attention to commenting and enjoy the fight.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MMA
I think they blow but this was acutally better called than usual
 
They seemed so surprised that Pantoja was already tired in the 2nd round. Bro this dude gasses in EVERY FIGHT what do you mean
 
all they said was that damage is valued more than holding, which is true
 
DC and Felder is a high level partnership.
 
I thought it was fine and the fights were great.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,622
Messages
55,505,749
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top