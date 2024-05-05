How terrible were DC and Felder together in the Main Event?

This is exactly why the UFC pairs DC up with Dom or Bisping to push back on his ridiculously biased takes.





Both Felder and DC are good individual analysts but when paired together they’re an echo chamber of stupidity… they spent the entire fight glazing Erceg while downplaying Pantojas pressure and dominance on the ground.





Might be sone of the worst commentating I’ve heard on a Main Event in a while…





What did you guys think of the commentary tonight? Should DC just stick to X’s and O’s?