How silly do Ronda's opponents feel now...

...that they've found out they just had to punch her in the head once to win?

Continuing on her media tour pity-party for her new memoir, "Woe is Me: A Career of Mistreatment and Fake Friends," Ronda explains how impactful the loss to Holly Holm was:
The Holm fight, I didn’t really get to start my process because I literally just got hit right away, and it knocked loose all my bottom teeth and I was out on my feet from the very beginning.
A single punch undid years of training and at least two months worth of a fight camp specifically tailored towards defeating Holm, as Holly was able to exploit Ronda's one weakness:
When I was basically out on my feet, I couldn’t see distance. There’s no depth perception when you have a bad concussion. I was completely unable to carry that out and even think coherently. I wasn’t able to operate the way that I usually do.
And on top of being severely concussed by a lone strike, Ronda was wearing the wrong mouthguard according to MiddleEasy.com, which certainly amplified the power of Holm's striking to an unfair level.

Source: https://middleeasy.com/mma-news/ronda-rousey-admits-she-failed-to-follow-game-plan-for-holly-holm/
 
wtf! You’ve always gotta make sure the mouth piece is correct! You could end up dead from the amplified forces at work!
 
