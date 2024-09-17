How often does a fighter get KOed/badly hurt during a takedown shoot?

I'm talking knees and uppercuts. I remember JDS training an uppercut as TDD on TUF. But in fact I never saw him use it live or anybody. Except Derrick Lewis against Blaydes. It was a very tentative fight. When Blaydes shot in from afar in the 2nd he got KOed. Lewis did little offense and waited



As for knees, you could say maybe Barboza vs Dairush and Moraes vs Aljo.



Still few and far between from my memory. They don't seem like proven TDD. It seems like a grappler shooting in almost has a 1/100 chance of getting caught. The window of success is but a millisecond