How often does a fighter get KOed/badly hurt during a takedown shoot?

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,655
Reaction score
5,019
I'm talking knees and uppercuts. I remember JDS training an uppercut as TDD on TUF. But in fact I never saw him use it live or anybody. Except Derrick Lewis against Blaydes. It was a very tentative fight. When Blaydes shot in from afar in the 2nd he got KOed. Lewis did little offense and waited

As for knees, you could say maybe Barboza vs Dairush and Moraes vs Aljo.

Still few and far between from my memory. They don't seem like proven TDD. It seems like a grappler shooting in almost has a 1/100 chance of getting caught. The window of success is but a millisecond
 
Last edited:
Fighters have learned to time their shots better nowadays. When your striking improves so does your takedown timing. So yea, it’s very hard to time it against the modern mixed martial artist
 
jitzmonkey said:


Here's an often overlooked gem.
Skip to 20 seconds.
Click to expand...

That was one i forgot to add. I'm not sure askren was Askring for it with a takedown it happened so fast. He was dipped down though and Jorge expected it so he threw that crazy knee
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,517
Messages
56,200,188
Members
175,107
Latest member
rofboxing

Share this page

Back
Top