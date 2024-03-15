Social How often do you think about the roman empire

It's a TikTok trend in which men are asked how many times a week men think about the Roman Empire. The answer is usually often.

Figured this'd right at home here
 
Once a day atleast usually

Randomly just fucking comes into my head like im doing something mundane at work and suddenly coliseum comes to mind

God dam autism
 
As a historian I rarely think about the Roman Empire because it's not my speciality.

The Roman Empire just existed such a long time and is related to so many western things that the Roman Empre just comes up in conversation more than other empires do(this thread is an example). Rome existed in some capacity from the 700s BC to the 1400s AD. Thats 2100 years of fun.

It is my belief before the 1800s people thought about Rome a lot more because before industrialization the west was very insecure and constantly trying to compare themselves to Rome. Industrialization ended that whole sthick.
 
It's a TikTok trend in which men are asked how many times a week men think about the Roman Empire. The answer is usually often.

Figured this'd right at home here

Figured this'd right at home here
Roman empire is a can crusher. The real alpha is the mongol empire, and I think about it every time I visit Sherdog because Sherdog is the mongol empire of the internet

roman-vs-mongol.png
 
Roman empire is a can crusher. The real alpha is the mongol empire

roman-vs-mongol.png
It was literally a transient empire, in the way it invaded and for how long it lasted.

ps ... is anyone else seeing what I'm seeing in that map? Not gonna say it pay attention to the white and red then follow to the two curves at the end of the blue
 
Roman empire is a can crusher. The real alpha is the mongol empire, and I think about it every time I visit Sherdog because Sherdog is the mongol empire of the internet

roman-vs-mongol.png
The mongol empire was made out of empty space and lasted for the amount of a regular pee on any random central station toilet. It shaped nothing but mountains of skulls and uneducated genderless guys to ejaculate about how great it was while it really wasn’t. All the „progressive“ shit was already old news when they „implemented“.
The fucking Hungarians gave them a hard time.

Romans stomp that shit easily after a fucking Bender on sperm-slaves and otter noses.
 
It's a TikTok trend in which men are asked how many times a week men think about the Roman Empire. The answer is usually often.

Figured this'd right at home here

Figured this'd right at home here
Should ask women how often they think of any historical period.
 
I saw this too and realized I think of the Mongols and Khan more than I do about Roman Empire. Not sure what that says about me
 
I mean, not any more then I think about any other Empire. I actually think about a Carthage more than Rome.
 
I saw this too and realized I think of the Mongols and Khan more than I do about Roman Empire. Not sure what that says about me
That you really, really liked Ricardo Montelbon?

iu
 
