It's a TikTok trend in which men are asked how many times a week men think about the Roman Empire. The answer is usually often.

Roman empire is a can crusher. The real alpha is the mongol empire, and I think about it every time I visit Sherdog because Sherdog is the mongol empire of the internet
Figured this'd right at home here
It was literally a transient empire, in the way it invaded and for how long it lasted.Roman empire is a can crusher. The real alpha is the mongol empire
I do wonder a lot about the heathens who don't think the Byzantine empire counts as the roman empire.
Should ask women how often they think of any historical period.
Should ask women how often they think of any historical period.
I saw this too and realized I think of the Mongols and Khan more than I do about Roman Empire. Not sure what that says about me