As a historian I rarely think about the Roman Empire because it's not my speciality.



The Roman Empire just existed such a long time and is related to so many western things that the Roman Empre just comes up in conversation more than other empires do(this thread is an example). Rome existed in some capacity from the 700s BC to the 1400s AD. Thats 2100 years of fun.



It is my belief before the 1800s people thought about Rome a lot more because before industrialization the west was very insecure and constantly trying to compare themselves to Rome. Industrialization ended that whole sthick.