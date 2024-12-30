How much longer does the PFL have?????

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
751
Reaction score
1,006
It's clearly been a shit year for the PFL.

With all of the bad publicity coming from their Bellator merger, the extremely poor PPV sales of the Ngannou fight, lack of overall interest in the tournaments these days, failure to build stars, and (rumored) collapse of their relationships with sponsors, broadcast partners, etc. , how much longer do you anticipate they'll survive???

If you've been around MMA long enough the writing appears to be on the wall. Their trajectory feels oddly familiar to that of an EliteXC, or a IFL, to be honest.

My guess is they'll close shop late '25/early 26.

Any predictions???
 
It seems they do much better in Europe than elsewhere, have stars from the region people there care about and want to see. But my understanding is that PFL Europe is a separate entity from PFL, so I could see regular PFL fold and PFL Europe change its name. But I also barely keep up with PFL bc I'm just uninterested, for the most part.

Plus, Donn Davis is a douchbag and makes me actively not want to care about PFL.
 
PFL has the P4P best welterweight in the world, Shamil Musaev. But is he known worldwide, no.

The UFC has a monopoly of attention, 80% of the fans are only focused on the UFC. Bellator was always been awful at promoting, and months or years later you found out that huge fights happened but no-one was aware of them.

The first step is to have worldclass fighers like Shamil, the second step would be to market them to the world. And they are awful at that. They are probably going to grow a bit more, right now outside the UFC only ACA has a guaranted future 100%.

All the rivals, PFL, One are shady enough to be tied to money laudering operations. But it is better not to talk about these things..
 
They have years left in them, look how long One has been able to go losing money every year. While Saudi is footing the bill and they get some sort of ok new tv deal in 26 either with ESPN losing UFC and keeping PFL or someone else keeping them that will keep the lights on for a while.

But they'd be smart to switch things up cause handing out 6 mill to nobodies every year in front of no crowds isnt good business.

Like said above they have Doumbe and Dakota and Hughes and took over for Bellator in Europe so focusing over there is the smart move. Seeing if they can do Africa, continue on Mena, maybe they can make that work but US is never gonna be a thing for them.

They def need to get rid of Davis as the front man, get someone who actually watches mma to be your spokesman.
 
They MUST be doing well. How could a MMA organization purchase another prominent MMA company if they weren't doing well?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,458
Messages
56,715,283
Members
175,372
Latest member
joeybananas

Share this page

Back
Top