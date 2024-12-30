How much longer does the PFL have?????

Lionheart7167
It's clearly been a shit year for the PFL.
With all of the bad publicity coming from their Bellator merger, the extremely poor PPV sales of the Ngannou fight, lack of overall interest in the tournaments these days, failure to build stars, and (rumored) collapse of their relationships with sponsors, broadcast partners, etc. , how much longer do you anticipate they'll survive???
If you've been around MMA long enough the writing appears to be on the wall. Their trajectory feels oddly familiar to that of an EliteXC, or a IFL, to be honest.
My guess is they'll close shop late '25/early 26.
Any predictions???
