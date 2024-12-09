How much do you need to make to buy a house in your city now?

Bornstarch
Bornstarch
@Brown
Feb 17, 2020
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,519
- Reaction score
- 8,767
The median price for a home in Las Vegas, where I live, is $475k
I just did the math on a mortgage calculator and the monthly payment for a 30 year mortgage is $2,339.73
The online calculator said you need to make $125k a year in order to afford the average house in Las Vegas, NV.
