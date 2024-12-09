How much do you need to make to buy a house in your city now?

The trick is to start with a starter home. A young person or young couple should buy a condo in the ghetto or a mobile home or whatever.



Then in a few years when the value goes up they can sell it and use the profit as a down payment on a slightly nicer house.



Rinse, repeat, until you're living in a nice house by the time you're in your 40's.



Don't look at median home prices unless you're earning more than the median income.



Most people earning the median income are (surprise) middle-aged.



So when 20-year olds complain about not being able to afford a median priced house, I'm like, why should you? You should be shopping for houses on the bottom end of the spectrum.



To answer the question though, median is about $420k where I am. But I can't live in a $420k house because I have a family of 4, so we spent just over 500k for this house.



My monthly payment is only $1700 because I used the profits of my last house as a huge down payment on this one.