How much ammo you got

I own only one gun, a glock 17. I would like to add a rifle to the collection but it doesn't make sense right now. I currently have:

Ammo
×385 9mm target rounds
×85 9mm hollow point

Mags
×3 California regulation glock brand mags that only hold 10 rounds each
×3 standard 17 round glock mags
×1 31 round glock mag
×1 3rd party 40 round mag.

I consider picking up more ammo but am hoping prices will drop in the future. What you got?
 
As far as non-expanding, I feel like I have plenty; at least a couple hundred 9mm , 38sp , .40sw, and maybe another hundred or so .357mag, and .223/5.56.

I really don't shoot that much, and what I do I quickly recoup.

Expanding bullets is a different story. I try to keep as accurate as possible accounting them:
ammo.jpg


Most of these were bought prior to California banning online ammo shipments to doorstep.
 
Depending on who's asking, I have enough, and none at all.

The problem with all this shit is that people are stockpiling ammo, but don't train now and never did in the past. But now they have a ton of ammo that they are afraid of burning through. Wonder what the range will be like when things level off.
 
Ya, I shot 40 rounds with my kid and later in the week went to the swapmeet and saw a guy selling a box of 50 for $45 and I was like damn
 
"Murica, fuck yeah!

X3000 22lr
X4000 17 mach2
X200 17 hmr
X2000 22wmr
X600+ 223
X200 308
X200 12g mainly 00SG
×100 .410 slugs
Also theres no ammo shortage here
 
My mistake was not buying 8lb gun powder jugs years ago when I was getting into reloading.

People told me I was dumb for even trying to reload 223 and 9mm with the prices the way they were. So I currently have something like 3,000 small base resized 556 ready to load and only 1 lb of blc2. 1 lb of titegroup.

I have been reloading 3006 because I actually have more of the heavier caliber rifle powder than the weak stuff. 6 lbs of varget 3lbs imr4064 and 1 left of imr4350.

I will say it's been fun to take 100 rounds of 3006 to the range for prone shooting.
 
I need moar

specifically 9mm and 380
 
I probably have a thousand rounds each of 556, 308, 7.62x39, 9mm and 45.

A few thousand rounds of 22lr.

Maybe a hundred rounds of assorted 12 gauge.

I need more but shits impossible to find right now everywhere.
 
Regarding ammo, I keep a decent stash on hand. I do not go overboard, but I believe in being prepared. I’ve got a mix of calibers, but I tend to favor .
 
