How much ammo you got

Robocok
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2016
- Messages
- 8,763
- Reaction score
- 4,427
I own only one gun, a glock 17. I would like to add a rifle to the collection but it doesn't make sense right now. I currently have:
Ammo
×385 9mm target rounds
×85 9mm hollow point
Mags
×3 California regulation glock brand mags that only hold 10 rounds each
×3 standard 17 round glock mags
×1 31 round glock mag
×1 3rd party 40 round mag.
I consider picking up more ammo but am hoping prices will drop in the future. What you got?
Ammo
×385 9mm target rounds
×85 9mm hollow point
Mags
×3 California regulation glock brand mags that only hold 10 rounds each
×3 standard 17 round glock mags
×1 31 round glock mag
×1 3rd party 40 round mag.
I consider picking up more ammo but am hoping prices will drop in the future. What you got?
Last edited: