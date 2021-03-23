How much ammo you got

My mistake was not buying 8lb gun powder jugs years ago when I was getting into reloading.



People told me I was dumb for even trying to reload 223 and 9mm with the prices the way they were. So I currently have something like 3,000 small base resized 556 ready to load and only 1 lb of blc2. 1 lb of titegroup.



I have been reloading 3006 because I actually have more of the heavier caliber rifle powder than the weak stuff. 6 lbs of varget 3lbs imr4064 and 1 left of imr4350.



I will say it's been fun to take 100 rounds of 3006 to the range for prone shooting.