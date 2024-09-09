how many frame rates is real life?

im lookin at a tree in the breeze and just wondering
I know most youtube vids are 60 fps but what is actual life at?
That's generally TV's adding in extra frames by interpolation, shifting stuff shot at say 24 FPS up to 60 FPS.@Clippy You ever deal with the 'soap opera effect' on modern TV's?
I know it's not real life but when I try and watch reruns of Barny Miller
It really ruins my immersion.
I was just trying to be cheeky bro.
Even without that more artificial looking smoothness though I think you could argue most people have been raised to view 24 FPS as classy(stuff shot on film) and 60 FPS(stuff shot on video) as cheap.
Maybe a more objective argument as well that 24 FPS being "unreal" maybe helps to give stuff shot on it more of a heightened feel, less everyday.