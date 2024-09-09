how many frame rates is real life?

120 fps in 1420 is fine for me. 4k is a little too real life/extra for me.
 
@Clippy You ever deal with the 'soap opera effect' on modern TV's?
I know it's not real life but when I try and watch reruns of Barny Miller
It really ruins my immersion.
 
Your Salad said:
That's generally TV's adding in extra frames by interpolation, shifting stuff shot at say 24 FPS up to 60 FPS.

Even without that more artificial looking smoothness though I think you could argue most people have been raised to view 24 FPS as classy(stuff shot on film) and 60 FPS(stuff shot on video) as cheap.

Maybe a more objective argument as well that 24 FPS being "unreal" maybe helps to give stuff shot on it more of a heightened feel, less everyday.
 
I was just trying to be cheeky bro.
 
Reading those science articles which pop up from time to time about how your visual perception is like 90% made up and your brain flat out ignores most shit and most of what you do see is processed fucks with my mind
 
It's really the fidelity and draw distance that get you. Good work, head computer.
 
I view trees at the perfect frame rate. The only way I can see them.
Thats all I got.
 
