how many frame rates is real life?

That's generally TV's adding in extra frames by interpolation, shifting stuff shot at say 24 FPS up to 60 FPS.



Even without that more artificial looking smoothness though I think you could argue most people have been raised to view 24 FPS as classy(stuff shot on film) and 60 FPS(stuff shot on video) as cheap.



Maybe a more objective argument as well that 24 FPS being "unreal" maybe helps to give stuff shot on it more of a heightened feel, less everyday.