How many fighters in the UFC have parents who were fighters?

I just learned that Rei Tsuruya's father was an MMA fighter who only lost against Takanori Gomi and Vitor Ribeiro.

No wonder this kid is so good.

Anyone else in the UFC have a dad who was an experienced fighter? Obviously in PFL/Bellator we have AJ Mckee, Josh Silveira, Ray Cooper III and others.
 
In the next decade, we'll be seeing a lot of dynastic fighters.
 
Lucas Brennan in PeeFellator.

Kron Gracie in UFC

Randy's kid was in the UFC at one point
 
Does it have to be professional?
 
Schevchenko's mother was a Muay-Thai fighter.
 
Randy Couture's son fought in the UFC. He got beat up pretty bad
 
