How many fighters in the UFC have parents who were fighters?

Hiroshi Tsuruya | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology
Hiroshi Tsuruya (7-2-3) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Japan. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com
I just learned that Rei Tsuruya's father was an MMA fighter who only lost against Takanori Gomi and Vitor Ribeiro.
No wonder this kid is so good.
Anyone else in the UFC have a dad who was an experienced fighter? Obviously in PFL/Bellator we have AJ Mckee, Josh Silveira, Ray Cooper III and others.