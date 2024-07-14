How many fighters in the UFC have parents who were fighters?

Hiroshi Tsuruya | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology Hiroshi Tsuruya (7-2-3) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Japan. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.

I just learned that Rei Tsuruya's father was an MMA fighter who only lost against Takanori Gomi and Vitor Ribeiro.No wonder this kid is so good.Anyone else in the UFC have a dad who was an experienced fighter? Obviously in PFL/Bellator we have AJ Mckee, Josh Silveira, Ray Cooper III and others.