How many fighters better than Ronda actually existed in WMMA history?

I remember after watching Holly controlling and crushing Ronda of thinking there wasn't doubt that Holly was a better athlete and fighter than her. But today I just see it was just a mismatch case and that don' t reflects the overall level difference between both.Then it became clear that Holly wouldn't even be able to beat every opponent in Ronda resume, much less demolish all them like Rousey did. Her loss by Tate just revealed her ground game was as problematic as Ronda striking, but Ronda's grappling/judo/bjj was way more effective than Holly standing game against most fighters



That said, which female fighters would you classified as a better/tougher to beat fighter than Ronda? I really don't think there are many efficiency of the tools



I would classify like this



Arguably better:

Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko

Cris Cyborg



Same Level (little bit better or little bit worse)

Weli Zhang

Rose Namajunas

Alexa Grasso

Tatiana Suarez

Kayla Harrison

Manon Fiorot

Joanna Jedrzejczyk



Inferior (but no much)

Nathalia Silva

Dakota Ditcheva

Germaine de Randamie

Holly Holm

Norma Dumont

Felicia Spencer

Yan Xiaonan

Enrin Blanchfiled

Larrissa Pacheco



My bigger doubt was on classify Cyborg as better or same level. While she was a beast she wasn't totally dominating against Spencer and Holly and got murdered by the best who she faced