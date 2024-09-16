How many fighters better than Ronda actually existed in WMMA history?

I remember after watching Holly controlling and crushing Ronda of thinking there wasn't doubt that Holly was a better athlete and fighter than her. But today I just see it was just a mismatch case and that don' t reflects the overall level difference between both.Then it became clear that Holly wouldn't even be able to beat every opponent in Ronda resume, much less demolish all them like Rousey did. Her loss by Tate just revealed her ground game was as problematic as Ronda striking, but Ronda's grappling/judo/bjj was way more effective than Holly standing game against most fighters

That said, which female fighters would you classified as a better/tougher to beat fighter than Ronda? I really don't think there are many efficiency of the tools

I would classify like this

Arguably better:
Amanda Nunes
Valentina Shevchenko
Cris Cyborg

Same Level (little bit better or little bit worse)
Weli Zhang
Rose Namajunas
Alexa Grasso
Tatiana Suarez
Kayla Harrison
Manon Fiorot
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Inferior (but no much)
Nathalia Silva
Dakota Ditcheva
Germaine de Randamie
Holly Holm
Norma Dumont
Felicia Spencer
Yan Xiaonan
Enrin Blanchfiled
Larrissa Pacheco

My bigger doubt was on classify Cyborg as better or same level. While she was a beast she wasn't totally dominating against Spencer and Holly and got murdered by the best who she faced
 
Arguably the most dominant champ in ufc history. Pre Hollywood ronda beats all of them.
 
There is literally only 5 fighters listed here that are not better. The ones listed on same level are NOT the same level they are all better thsn Ronda. ... the ones listed s as arguably better are levels better.

Edmond is that you?

I think you just understimate her (like I used to do).....
Her efficiency was just crazy, I don't think two bad nights define her level

No one more did what she did to Zingano and she was the only one who got Tate submitted (two times)
 
There is literally only 5 fighters listed here that are not better. The ones listed on same level are NOT the same level they are all better thsn Ronda. ... the ones listed s as arguably better are levels better.

Edmond is that you?

This/end thread.


The overall skill level of WMMA has quadrupled or so since Ronda was on top. This is a good thing.
 
There is literally only 5 fighters listed here that are not better. The ones listed on same level are NOT the same level they are all better thsn Ronda. ... the ones listed s as arguably better are levels better.

Edmond is that you?

Which are the only 5 not better?
 
DanDragon Machi said:
I think you just understimate her (like I used to do).....
Her efficiency was just crazy, I don't think two bad nights define her level

No one more did what she did to Zingano and she was the only one who got Tate submitted (two times)
Cat fought like an absolute idiot in that fight. God knows what she was thinking.
 
there was nothing like prime Ronda, nothing before, nothing after, with exception of AS. That run was something else.

there are more accomplished fighters now, but none had that run.
 
This/end thread.


The overall skill level of WMMA has quadrupled or so since Ronda was on top. This is a good thing.
What a overstatement lol. Appeared pretty much talented girls at lower divisions but at 61 and 66 the level is pretty awful...Past prime Holm is a top 5 of the division even nowaday lol
 
What a overstatement lol. Appeared pretty much talented girls at lower divisions but at 61 and 66 the level is pretty awful...Past prime Holm is a top 5 of the division even nowaday lol
Nope. Look.At.Ronda's.Striking.
Just comical, and she'd (continue to) get pulverized via strikes. . .

. . . . .aaaaand look at how utterly pathetic the grappling/bjj of virtually all of Ronda's opponents was back then. Sub after sub after sub vs *at best* blue-belt level opponents (and that's being liberal).There are a dime-a-dozen up-and-comers these days with ground games alone (not to mention the world of striking) so, so, so much higher than virtually any of Ronda's opponents had. . . lol with the exception of the ones that clobbered her (and their ground games sucked too!)
 
