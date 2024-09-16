How many fighters better than Ronda actually existed in WMMA history?

DanDragon Machi
I remember after watching Holly controlling and crushing Ronda of thinking there wasn't doubt that Holly was a better athlete and fighter than her. But today I just see it was just a mismatch case and that don' t reflects the overall level difference between both.Then it became clear that Holly wouldn't even be able to beat every opponent in Ronda resume, much less demolish all them like Rousey did. Her loss by Tate just revealed her ground game was as problematic as Ronda striking, but Ronda's grappling/judo/bjj was way more effective than Holly standing game against most fighters
That said, which female fighters would you classified as a better/tougher to beat fighter than Ronda? I really don't think there are many efficiency of the tools
I would classify like this
Arguably better:
Amanda Nunes
Valentina Shevchenko
Cris Cyborg
Same Level (little bit better or little bit worse)
Weli Zhang
Rose Namajunas
Alexa Grasso
Tatiana Suarez
Kayla Harrison
Manon Fiorot
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Inferior (but no much)
Nathalia Silva
Dakota Ditcheva
Germaine de Randamie
Holly Holm
Norma Dumont
Felicia Spencer
Yan Xiaonan
Enrin Blanchfiled
Larrissa Pacheco
My bigger doubt was on classify Cyborg as better or same level. While she was a beast she wasn't totally dominating against Spencer and Holly and got murdered by the best who she faced
