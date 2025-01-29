How many fake face-offs has Conor had in the past 1-2 years?

This seems to be a regular thing now, instead of actually fighting, he squares off with these guys with no intention of fighting them, most of them are outside of the UFC so he couldn't do it anyway while he's still under contract. Just in the past week he's faced off with Jeremy Stephens and the Paul brothers, and I believe he faced off with Dan Hooker last month. How many more have there been since he blueballed Chandler?The gutless media never calls him out on it and just continues to give him the ballwash and polish treatment.