  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How many fake face-offs has Conor had in the past 1-2 years?

TITS

TITS

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
26,541
Reaction score
21,045
This seems to be a regular thing now, instead of actually fighting, he squares off with these guys with no intention of fighting them, most of them are outside of the UFC so he couldn't do it anyway while he's still under contract. Just in the past week he's faced off with Jeremy Stephens and the Paul brothers, and I believe he faced off with Dan Hooker last month. How many more have there been since he blueballed Chandler?

Screenshot-2025-01-26-at-09.36.29-1536x870.png


untitled-2025-01-23t182749316_bu3e.1248.jpg


maxresdefault.jpg


Mike_Perry_vs_Conor_McGregor_BKFC.jpg


fb63350c00a9ff51fc525348f197d159


The gutless media never calls him out on it and just continues to give him the ballwash and polish treatment.
 
Man: Is annoyed by cheap publicity stunts that he is aware are cynical attempts to gain attention that will never result in actual fights, because contracts would prohibit them anyway.

Man's solution: Make entire thread on Shitdog that painstakingly compiles pictures of each incident, thus giving them his utmost attention.
 
Dr Fong said:
Man: Is annoyed by cheap publicity stunts that he is aware are cynical attempts to gain attention that will never result in actual fights, because contracts would prohibit them anyway.

Man's solution: Make entire thread on Shitdog that painstakingly compiles pictures of each incident, thus giving them his utmost attention.
Click to expand...

Don't read it then, moron.

Not annoyed, I think they're funny. I'm asking for more examples, so move on.
 
add about 6 of these

images


*edit I just saw faceoffs not the fake part
 
Last edited:
That seems to be part of his overall schtick now, he's a always been an exaggerated character but he's a caricature at this point.
 
Connor just likes facing off with other men to get his leprechaun excited. Is normal.
 
The real reason Conor isn’t fighting is because he suffers from ShOoKitis
Doctor says it’s terminal
 
TITS said:
This seems to be a regular thing now, instead of actually fighting, he squares off with these guys with no intention of fighting them, most of them are outside of the UFC so he couldn't do it anyway while he's still under contract. Just in the past week he's faced off with Jeremy Stephens and the Paul brothers, and I believe he faced off with Dan Hooker last month. How many more have there been since he blueballed Chandler?

Screenshot-2025-01-26-at-09.36.29-1536x870.png


untitled-2025-01-23t182749316_bu3e.1248.jpg


maxresdefault.jpg


Mike_Perry_vs_Conor_McGregor_BKFC.jpg


fb63350c00a9ff51fc525348f197d159


The gutless media never calls him out on it and just continues to give him the ballwash and polish treatment.
Click to expand...
Cuz he's a dumb fucking cartoon character now.

<{hughesimpress}>
 
His losses have been some of the best mma moments of all time. I wish he could come back and get embarrassed in the cage 1 or 2 more times but what can you do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,363
Messages
56,826,978
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top