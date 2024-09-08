How long will Turki last in boxing?

Is this fella in it as a hobby rich man?
Is he making returns?
Losses?
Will it suddenly stop one day soon?

The money is in.
The fights are happening but I can't help but assume we'll be back to square 1 if this dude bails anytime soon.
 
He has unlimited money. It will last for as long as he's entertained.
 
Right now he is on good terms with Mohammed bin Salman as long as that lasts he will be good. But easy to upset MBS.
 
I have a feeling he'll get bored and the funds will cut down a lot out of nowhere one day.
this.

if the business model is contingent on the whims of a single billionaire, then it's not a sustainable business model.

or maybe we're wrong and he's a lifelong fan and finds joy in spending his money on boxing more than he does on other shit... but i wouldn't count on it.
 
He has no substance. He's built nothing, like his worthless country. He merely exists through having a lot of money through no talent of his own.
I hope you didn’t watch Fury vs Usyk and won’t be watching Beterbiev vs Bivol. It wouldn’t make sense to vilify a guy who puts on good fights and still watch said fights.
 
He has the wealth of a nation behind him. It's like asking how the United States can afford to spend 900 billion on defense every year.

You see the Saudis have a lot of money and the majority of it comes from oil. They know it won't last forever. They know they got to reinvest back into their economy somehow but it's easier said than done. As we all know they have been spending an Insane amount of money into infrastructure and tourism. But this will only get them so far. You still need people who are willing to visit your country. You still need people to live in your country and to do business within.

This is where sports come in to play. They are trying to monopolize the market. Not only to have a viable business in the future but also to repair their reputation. All this funding is coming out of the saudi public investment fund
 
