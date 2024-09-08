How long will Turki last in boxing?

He has the wealth of a nation behind him. It's like asking how the United States can afford to spend 900 billion on defense every year.



You see the Saudis have a lot of money and the majority of it comes from oil. They know it won't last forever. They know they got to reinvest back into their economy somehow but it's easier said than done. As we all know they have been spending an Insane amount of money into infrastructure and tourism. But this will only get them so far. You still need people who are willing to visit your country. You still need people to live in your country and to do business within.



This is where sports come in to play. They are trying to monopolize the market. Not only to have a viable business in the future but also to repair their reputation. All this funding is coming out of the saudi public investment fund