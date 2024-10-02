I admit i expected Reddit going public was going to be a disaster.



It has a big enough userbase so it could silo at least 2 camps that do not wanna share digital space and western quote unquote right wing users can be quite valuable.



So why not? The press is losing its ability somewhat to cancel people recently and it is facing cutback and i am somewhat doubtful about another Trump bump.That would mean reduced pressure.



Also how long before they tweak the downvote system? It is impractical and i imagine most users would be fine if like 20-50 downvotes would collapse posts not 4 or 5.