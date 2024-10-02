Social How long before the Reddit boardroom suggests that they need to expand beyond a progressive user base?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
1,660
Reaction score
690
I admit i expected Reddit going public was going to be a disaster.

It has a big enough userbase so it could silo at least 2 camps that do not wanna share digital space and western quote unquote right wing users can be quite valuable.

So why not? The press is losing its ability somewhat to cancel people recently and it is facing cutback and i am somewhat doubtful about another Trump bump.That would mean reduced pressure.

Also how long before they tweak the downvote system? It is impractical and i imagine most users would be fine if like 20-50 downvotes would collapse posts not 4 or 5.
 
It has some notoriously right-wing sections with millions of users. r/conservative, r/conspiracy, probably being two of the largest.

The_Donald was huge a few years ago, but members kept going postal and killing people, so they had to shut that one down.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: Cid
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,605
Messages
56,271,165
Members
175,139
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top