How is Marina Rodriguez ranked 6 with ground game that bad?

The UFC did do her dirty.She had wins over 6 or 7 of the top 10 and they refused to give her a title shot. Yeah she would have lost to Zhang but she still had earned a title shot which instead went to Carla, who put on the worst title fight of all time, and then Amanda Lemos who gave arguably the worst title performance of all time.She is clearly washed now unfortunately and just fighting for a paycheck which is unfortunate because had she been given that title shot she would have earned a challengers fight purse and could have bowed out of the sport gracefully instead of this.