How is Cage Warriors affording their $50k Prizefighter tournament?

For those that don't know, Cage Warriors is holding a 6 person tournament for one-night where the winner gets $50k and the number 1 contender status.



They were apparently paying their former Champ Paul Hughes ~$1-2k per fight and he was selling out arenas/headlining shows.



My question is:

1) How is Cage Warriors getting the cash to give out ~$50k for one night's winner

2) Will this not cause issues w/ the champ and other fighters who are going to want a massive sum of money (if I'm the champ getting $1-2k, why is it okay if the contender is getting ~$50k one night and then you expect me to fight him months later for ~2% of that).