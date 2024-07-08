How is Cage Warriors affording their $50k Prizefighter tournament?

For those that don't know, Cage Warriors is holding a 6 person tournament for one-night where the winner gets $50k and the number 1 contender status.

They were apparently paying their former Champ Paul Hughes ~$1-2k per fight and he was selling out arenas/headlining shows.

My question is:
1) How is Cage Warriors getting the cash to give out ~$50k for one night's winner
2) Will this not cause issues w/ the champ and other fighters who are going to want a massive sum of money (if I'm the champ getting $1-2k, why is it okay if the contender is getting ~$50k one night and then you expect me to fight him months later for ~2% of that).
 
I’ve said it before but I have my suspicions that Cage Warriors, LFA, and Invicta are all being funded by the UFC to keep them afloat. Can’t have big regional promotions die. So the yeah the UFC is probably on the down low, giving them the money for whoever wins.
 
Hughes will have been getting 5k in Cage Warriors. Every other headliner has said they got that.
 
He said he averaged 1.5k a fight. Maybe he’s not being fully honest.


Still though, I’d be livid if I was the champ or a bigger name and they’re giving away $50k to the winner of this tournament but $5k to me with the belt.
 
Peanuts for one of our best regional fighters. Pretty pathetic really.
 
They're there because it's a place to get them into the UFC.
 
You 100 percent correct . And it is not a secret. The UFC pays money to all league on fight pass to help keep them afloat.

They also help fund/sponsor the IMMAF, many BJJ tournaments, amateur wrestling competitions


Except for Invicta is no longer on fight pass and get money from CBS now
 
Go to All Properties on IMG's webpage. IMG a part of Endeavor (TKO/UFC) list Cage Warriors as theirs.

All Properties | IMG

All properties
www.img.com www.img.com
 
How does a 6 person one night tournament work?

3 fights. 3 winners. Do they have a triple threat match or something?
 
Their Fight Academy in Asia and the fighters' camp in South California might be way more expensive than 50k
 
