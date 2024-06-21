  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How high in protein are chicken wings really?

SuperLuigi

SuperLuigi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
8,808
Reaction score
1,504
Hi friends, I have recently been eating a lot of chicken wings with sauce but no breading to help get more protein. To my surprise a google search of the usual myfitnesspal type websites suggests that a typical wing of this type contains 7-8 grams of protein. Surely this is incorrect? The meat thats on a chicken wing is so small compared to other parts of chicken and I feel like they just weighed chicken wings and applied the grams per weight of other chicken meat to the wings. I can understand if its a bulky one but surely not the flats? Do you bros have any experience with this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,869
Messages
55,722,141
Members
174,910
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top