I ordered from a guy who handmakes them and asked for the hardest he can make. Long bag, I can even calf kick it.

I suspect now that it's hurting me. Forget about shins and skin which a hard bag will condition. This bag is so firm my elbow strikes are uncofmortable. I woke up with a sore back blade, like the one in the middle which controls my right arm. I'm suspecting the bag hurts me.

This bag is at home, the one I used at the fitness gym is the exact opposite and looks like I gotta watch out to not crack it. That one doesn't discomfort or hurt me.

Also the bag seems to make me tired quicker than the soft bag. Obviously the soft bag reacts and sounds like I was Mike Tyson hitting it. While the hard one is not as rewarding.



What do Thais and Dutch prefer ?