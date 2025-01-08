  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Bagwork How hard should heavy bag be ?

I ordered from a guy who handmakes them and asked for the hardest he can make. Long bag, I can even calf kick it.
I suspect now that it's hurting me. Forget about shins and skin which a hard bag will condition. This bag is so firm my elbow strikes are uncofmortable. I woke up with a sore back blade, like the one in the middle which controls my right arm. I'm suspecting the bag hurts me.
This bag is at home, the one I used at the fitness gym is the exact opposite and looks like I gotta watch out to not crack it. That one doesn't discomfort or hurt me.
Also the bag seems to make me tired quicker than the soft bag. Obviously the soft bag reacts and sounds like I was Mike Tyson hitting it. While the hard one is not as rewarding.

What do Thais and Dutch prefer ?
 
Do you think you could take it back to the guy to modify to a normal feel?

Also, stop being a god damn pussy.
Nope can't and don't want to bring if back. It's actually delivered from out of town like 2.5 hours away. Guy deserves the money. Was pretty inexpensive and he delivered what I asked for.

I was wondering the consenus of seasoned vets on bag quality. What everyone else likes. Like what is the golden standard. I guess mixing it up is the best. Or just working with what is there. It's the will that matters not the equipement.

Of course I can still train on it.
 
