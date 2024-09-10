How hard is framing? (Like in construction)

The wife wants a greenhouse in the back yard. I'm debating whether to buy one or attempt building it myself.

Looks like if you understand framing then it's a piece of cake. The problem is I have zero experience in framing.

I figure something like this:

100_2225.JPG



Or if that A-frame roof is too complicated maybe I go with a slant roof like this:
il_794xN.5684901735_ran6.jpg
 
Fully confident that you can pull off the slanted roof with no experience. Build walls on the ground, get someone to help stand them up. Tape measure, saw, square and your partying. Get an air nailer to really make it smooth.

Easy work and your wife will be living a romance novel watching that get done, so much sex she might hurt you.
 
Super easy, won’t take you long at all with zero experience. I’m sure there are lots of basic framing videos on YouTube.
 
Don’t forget to save your family’s shit for compost..
 
for this situation, buy it. wood + moisture = rot/termites. You want either powder coated steel or aluminum. My wife is heavy into plant life and I was a previous construction worker turned contractor, the bought stuff may be chyna, but it's mostly well designed, and good design often beats out brute force. I've used the "hard" styled chyna green houses, and they're fine once all assembled. All gardening stuff goes through mild to heavy decay, if you can last 2+ years, you've struck gold.
 
A hoop style one would be cheaper and easier to pull off. It's basically a little bit of wood and lots of PVC pipe slid into rebar supports. You could also use bent chain link fence top rail for something studier.


Hoophouse-Greenhouse-DIY-design-build-passive-solar.jpg


By the time you factor in all the materials it's also possible that there's a commercially available kit with a similar or only slightly higher cost, which will be a lot less hassle.
 
looks fairly easy to me. I think most stuff like this comes down to willingness to actually learn it.
 
Fedorgasm said: The wife wants a greenhouse in the back yard.

Desired End Result - Make wife happy, get her greenhouse ASAP - without making him miserable which in turn makes her miserable, making him even more miserable...and still without wife having her greenhouse.

PLUS - after much $$$$ spent and after many trips to HomeDeepow, wood & scraps everywhere. Now the yard, pets, house, neighbors, and Fedorgasm are all full of nasty toxic sawdust, nails have been stepped on, everyone feels totally hopeless and still...

Desired End Result is now farther away than ever imagined. :(


Natural Order said:
Bro. Compound mitre saw, tape measure, level, square, nails.

Measure twice, cut once. You got er.
mb23100 said:
If you cant pull that off you don't deserve her
No doubt he could do it, but after a minimum of rational and realistic thinking, ordering a kit will be Much Much More Simple. Greenhouse will also last far longer than a stick built one, and achieves DER a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier.
 
