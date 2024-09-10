How hard is framing? (Like in construction)

Natural Order said: Bro. Compound mitre saw, tape measure, level, square, nails.



Measure twice, cut once. You got er.

mb23100 said: If you cant pull that off you don't deserve her

Fedorgasm said: The wife wants a greenhouse in the back yard.Desired End Result - Make wife happy, get her greenhouse ASAP - without making him miserable which in turn makes her miserable, making him even more miserable...and still without wife having her greenhouse.PLUS - after much $$$$ spent and after many trips to HomeDeepow, wood & scraps everywhere. Now the yard, pets, house, neighbors, and Fedorgasm are all full of nasty toxic sawdust, nails have been stepped on, everyone feels totally hopeless and still...Desired End Result is now farther away than ever imagined.No doubt he could do it, but after a minimum of rational and realistic thinking, ordering a kit will be Much Much More Simple. Greenhouse will also last far longer than a stick built one, and achieves DER a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier.