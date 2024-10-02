How good would have been Nick Diaz chances to become a champion post GSP retirement?

GluttonforPunishment said: Not good at all. He's just a brawler with jitz. Think of him as a low level T ferg not in his prime. Entertaining though. Click to expand...

That is a terrible assessment. Nick lacked athleticism but maximized his conditioning (early in his career). He tried very hard to lure the other guy into a brawl because his boxing was often times quite a bit better than his opponents. Nick's body shots were a thing of beauty, but he needed the other guy to be dumb, mad, or both. Nick was also fine with being taken down, but again, he needed the other guy to hang around on the ground with him (too slow to launch into dynamic submissions). Most top guys understood that was a mistake. Nick's fight IQ is not to ever be equated to that of brawler. He understood perfectly well what he needed to do, he unfortunately needed help to execute his plan.