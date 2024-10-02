How good would have been Nick Diaz chances to become a champion post GSP retirement?

DanDragon Machi
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 746
- Reaction score
- 375
If Nick had remained active during that golden WW era between 2014 and 2016? The best fighters of that period were Lawler, Rory Mcdonald, Carlos Condit and Jonny Hendricks
Honestly i think that Nick has tools to beat three of the four. Hendricks would be pretty unlikely to Nick win because his wrestling. On the other hand I don't think Hendricks had a bjj defensively good enough to confortably play his game on Diaz's guard
I think Rory would be the favorite in this fight because besides having good takedowns and could survive from Demian's ground
Honestly i think that Nick has tools to beat three of the four. Hendricks would be pretty unlikely to Nick win because his wrestling. On the other hand I don't think Hendricks had a bjj defensively good enough to confortably play his game on Diaz's guard
I think Rory would be the favorite in this fight because besides having good takedowns and could survive from Demian's ground