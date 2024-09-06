How good would have been Gustafsson chances if he had an immediate rematch against Antonny Johnson?

In my opinion they are the #3 and #4 best fighters of LHW history but I don't think their fight defined which of the two is the best

Do you think that first fight just was a bad Gus night and with a more appropriate strategy he would have won? Or that was a mismatch form him and he would have got KO eight out of ten times they faced each other?
I'm pretty sure if you ask to DC which of them is the best fighter he will choice Gustafsson (split decision x two subs in dominat victories). I have a impression that Rumble was a tougher fighter to most fighters but I don't see him giving such a war for prime Jones as Gustafsson gave
 
