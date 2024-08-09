How good was Tim “the Barber” Boetch?

DiazSlap said: Tim was known for his insane strength(watch his fight with Heath when he literally threw Heath on his head) and toughness.





Tim beat Lombard when Hector was tearing through everyone with ease.



He also had victories over Yushin Okami, Rafa Natal and Big-Rig…



Never could get into the top tier but he was one tough out. Click to expand...

I've been a fan of his since I found out he has a Jeet Kune Do background. I'm a fan of almost every fighter with a connection to JKD, which includes really unexpected people like Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, and Josh Barnett. In fact, I think the only JKD-connected fighter I'm not a fan of is Conor. I might be a hater now, but at one time I was a fan of Jon because his style reminded me JKD.