How good was Tim “the Barber” Boetch?

Tim was known for his insane strength(watch his fight with Heath when he literally threw Heath on his head) and toughness.
Tim beat Lombard when Hector was tearing through everyone with ease.
He also had victories over Yushin Okami, Rafa Natal and Big-Rig…
Never could get into the top tier but he was one tough out.
