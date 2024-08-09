How good was Tim “the Barber” Boetch?

Tim was known for his insane strength(watch his fight with Heath when he literally threw Heath on his head) and toughness.


Tim beat Lombard when Hector was tearing through everyone with ease.

He also had victories over Yushin Okami, Rafa Natal and Big-Rig…

Never could get into the top tier but he was one tough out.
 
Tim was known for his insane strength(watch his fight with Heath when he literally threw Heath on his head) and toughness.


Tim beat Lombard when Hector was tearing through everyone with ease.

He also had victories over Yushin Okami, Rafa Natal and Big-Rig…

Never could get into the top tier but he was one tough out.
I've been a fan of his since I found out he has a Jeet Kune Do background. I'm a fan of almost every fighter with a connection to JKD, which includes really unexpected people like Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, and Josh Barnett. In fact, I think the only JKD-connected fighter I'm not a fan of is Conor. I might be a hater now, but at one time I was a fan of Jon because his style reminded me JKD.
 
I've been a fan of his since I found out he has a Jeet Kune Do background. I'm a fan of almost every fighter with a connection to JKD, which includes really unexpected people like Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, and Josh Barnett. In fact, I think the only JKD-connected fighter I'm not a fan of is Conor. I might be a hater now, but at one time I was a fan of Jon because his style reminded me JKD.
JKD is a metaphor for life
 
Tim Boetsch bless.

barbarian.gifv



tumblr_mt307wIwVs1ry1rm7o1_400.gif
 
Put it this way I wouldn’t like to go toe to toe with him
 
He is the only fighter who got sub by 3 different variations of the Kimura

Behind the back Kimura by Phil Davis

Inverted triangle Kimura combo by Luke Rockhold

And regular Kimura by Jacare
 
The Barber-ian?

He has one hell of a landscaping business, I tell ya what.
 
Not very skilled but strong and tough. His comeback win against Okami was pretty great. That reverse triangle/kimura Rockhold hit him with was wicked.
 
