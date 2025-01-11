How good is Tommy Fury as a boxer

Not very. He isn't winning a Commonwealth title nevermind a British title. To win the latter outright you have to win a total of 4 championship level fights and 1 of them has to be against a mandatory contender. Your reward is the prestigious Lonsdale Belt and insignia in the form of a Lonsdale badge displayed on the fighter's trunks.
He could go for a local or regional level title but he'd want to aim higher. At the national level there's the English & Irish titles as mentioned previously. The latter would be the easier path. Tyson won the English title first but with the Irish title he had to prove that he had Irish ancestry (strange considering that he'd already represented Ireland internationally in the amateurs). I think Tommy would fail since he struggled with 2 YouTubers. Jake dropped him with a jab lol.I doubt he could win a local area title? Like champ of southern England. I bet regular guys at a local pro gym could beat Fury LOL