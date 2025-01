How good is Tommy Fury as a boxer

His brother Tyson made it a point to win many of the domestic & regional titles that applied to him. He was the Irish national champion, English, British, Commonwealth & continental European champion before he started competing at the world level. Often the Commonwealth title is paired with the British title but that's not always the case. In Tyson's case it was. Both were on the line when he beat Chisora. You'd think that the Commonwealth title would be quite a bit harder to win than the British title since fighters from over 50 countries around the world can compete for it but in reality it's not. You see a lot of Africans challenging for it followed by Australians, New Zealanders/Kiwis & Canadians. Africa's boxing infrastructure isn't as developed. With the British title the best in the UK are always gunning for it. You'll typically see higher quality fighters challenging for it, since the title's history is so rich, and because the British domestic scene is the deepest of any regional pool. The British (Lonsdale) title dates clear back to 1909 which makes it even older than the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO & Ring Magazine titles.