How good is Tommy Fury as a boxer

I don't expect him to beat Jai opetaia or anybody close but what's tommy fury level at?

Could he compete for a local English or british title and win? Would he lose?
 
Not very. He isn't winning a Commonwealth title nevermind a British title. To win the latter outright you have to win a total of 4 championship level fights and 1 of them has to be against a mandatory contender. Your reward is the prestigious Lonsdale Belt and insignia in the form of a Lonsdale badge displayed on the fighter's trunks.
I didn't think he was that good, in fact, that was the main reason I gave Mike a great chance, based on seeing Fury beat Paul
 
His brother Tyson made it a point to win many of the domestic & regional titles that applied to him. He was the Irish national champion, English, British, Commonwealth & continental European champion before he started competing at the world level. Often the Commonwealth title is paired with the British title but that's not always the case. In Tyson's case it was. Both were on the line when he beat Chisora. You'd think that the Commonwealth title would be quite a bit harder to win than the British title since fighters from over 50 countries around the world can compete for it but in reality it's not. You see a lot of Africans challenging for it followed by Australians, New Zealanders/Kiwis & Canadians. Africa's boxing infrastructure isn't as developed. With the British title the best in the UK are always gunning for it. You'll typically see higher quality fighters challenging for it, since the title's history is so rich, and because the British domestic scene is the deepest of any regional pool. The British (Lonsdale) title dates clear back to 1909 which makes it even older than the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO & Ring Magazine titles.
 
Not very. He isn't winning a Commonwealth title nevermind a British title. To win the latter outright you have to win a total of 4 championship level fights and 1 of them has to be against a mandatory contender. Your reward is the prestigious Lonsdale Belt and insignia in the form of a Lonsdale badge displayed on the fighter's trunks.
I doubt he could win a local area title? Like champ of southern England. I bet regular guys at a local pro gym could beat Fury LOL
 
I doubt he could win a local area title? Like champ of southern England. I bet regular guys at a local pro gym could beat Fury LOL
He could go for a local or regional level title but he'd want to aim higher. At the national level there's the English & Irish titles as mentioned previously. The latter would be the easier path. Tyson won the English title first but with the Irish title he had to prove that he had Irish ancestry (strange considering that he'd already represented Ireland internationally in the amateurs). I think Tommy would fail since he struggled with 2 YouTubers. Jake dropped him with a jab lol.
 
