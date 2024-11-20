How good is Aspinall's cardio

gosuasus
I've seen him fight only two or three times and he finished fools in the first round every time. Now that's great but what it's like for him to go into 3rd round in a fatiguing grappling-dominated contest. Does he become flat footed after a while or is he still light on his feet and capable of pushing the pace? Aspinall isn't the biggest of heavyweights. We straightway knew Cain, JDS, Stipe, Randy could fight for five rounds and they have proven that. Is he on their championship level or just a one trick pony?