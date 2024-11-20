  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How good is Aspinall's cardio

I've seen him fight only two or three times and he finished fools in the first round every time. Now that's great but what it's like for him to go into 3rd round in a fatiguing grappling-dominated contest. Does he become flat footed after a while or is he still light on his feet and capable of pushing the pace? Aspinall isn't the biggest of heavyweights. We straightway knew Cain, JDS, Stipe, Randy could fight for five rounds and they have proven that. Is he on their championship level or just a one trick pony?
 
The truth is, we won't know until somebody is actually able to take him into deep waters.

Aspinall trains for it, he said he regularly goes the full 25 in camp. And he still maintains he's shown maybe 10% of his overall game and he enjoys being a mystery.

Ultimately though, I don't think he can be criticised on not going to the later rounds. It's up to his opponents to get him there, and as of now, nobody has been able to take him past the 3 minute mark except for Arlovski. It isnt like Aspinall is fighting bums. Volkov, Blaydes, Pavlovich etc are the best the division has to offer, and none of them can even come close to seeing the end of the 1st round. Aspinall's offense is just so overwhelming.
 
We havent seen it so I guess no one knows the answer to that

And I do believe he wouldnt need over 3 rounds to finish Jones, so even if they fight you might still have that question unanswered
 
