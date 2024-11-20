How good is Aspinall's cardio

The truth is, we won't know until somebody is actually able to take him into deep waters.



Aspinall trains for it, he said he regularly goes the full 25 in camp. And he still maintains he's shown maybe 10% of his overall game and he enjoys being a mystery.



Ultimately though, I don't think he can be criticised on not going to the later rounds. It's up to his opponents to get him there, and as of now, nobody has been able to take him past the 3 minute mark except for Arlovski. It isnt like Aspinall is fighting bums. Volkov, Blaydes, Pavlovich etc are the best the division has to offer, and none of them can even come close to seeing the end of the 1st round. Aspinall's offense is just so overwhelming.