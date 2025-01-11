aerius
The 2nd Amendment states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The arms in question are generally accepted as being handheld firearms such as rifles, pistols, and shotguns, the fun stuff like rocket launchers or 40mm autocannons don't qualify and aren't available to public without a ton of different permits.
So here's the question, what exactly should be considered as "arms" since it's not defined in the constitution? How far should we go?
I think the 2nd Amendment should cover anything and everything other than nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, if you have the money you should be able to legally buy, own, and operate any non-NBC weapons system in existence. It should be totally legal for me to buy a fully equipped A-10 Warthog from my local military surplus store and use it for hunting feral pigs with cluster bombs and 30mm depleted uranium rounds. If I want to drive an M2 Bradley to work and gun down a few deer on the way home I should be allowed to do that too. And if I can convince the Russians to sell me an Oreshnik hypersonic missile system and target it on DC to keep the politicians honest, well, isn't that the intent of the 2nd Amendment? Afterall, it's often argued that the purpose of 2A is to ensure the government doesn't have a monopoly on the use of force, and Oreshnik in the hands of the people would qualify under that standard.
