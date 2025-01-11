  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Opinion How far should the 2nd Amendment go?

aerius

aerius

Nov 21, 2006
21,033
27,180
The 2nd Amendment states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The arms in question are generally accepted as being handheld firearms such as rifles, pistols, and shotguns, the fun stuff like rocket launchers or 40mm autocannons don't qualify and aren't available to public without a ton of different permits.

So here's the question, what exactly should be considered as "arms" since it's not defined in the constitution? How far should we go?

I think the 2nd Amendment should cover anything and everything other than nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, if you have the money you should be able to legally buy, own, and operate any non-NBC weapons system in existence. It should be totally legal for me to buy a fully equipped A-10 Warthog from my local military surplus store and use it for hunting feral pigs with cluster bombs and 30mm depleted uranium rounds. If I want to drive an M2 Bradley to work and gun down a few deer on the way home I should be allowed to do that too. And if I can convince the Russians to sell me an Oreshnik hypersonic missile system and target it on DC to keep the politicians honest, well, isn't that the intent of the 2nd Amendment? Afterall, it's often argued that the purpose of 2A is to ensure the government doesn't have a monopoly on the use of force, and Oreshnik in the hands of the people would qualify under that standard.
 
Unrestricted.

Only a good guy with a nuke stops a bad guy with a nuke.
 
Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the majority, began by looking at the meaning of "arms" in the 1700s. He noted that a 1773 dictionary defined them as "weapons of offence, or armour of defence." A 1771 legal dictionary defined them as "any thing that a man wears for his defence, or takes into his hands, or useth in wrath to cast at or strike another."

Justice Scalia wrote that "arms" refers to "weapons that were not specifically designed for military use and were not employed in a military capacity."

In the Court's opinion, the Second Amendment extends to "all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding."
 
aerius said:
I think the 2nd Amendment should cover anything and everything other than nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons
And why would you ban those? So that only criminals can have them??

Sick of these pussy liberals.
 
