How far do you let something slide?

If someone has really messed with you, at what point do you retaliate? How much do you turn the other cheek? Or do you unload on the spot?
 
fungi said:
Stop and address every encroachment immediately. Politely, but sternly.

This.
He fucked my missus... the whole time I was with her. Supposedly a friend. Then... I kinda let it slide because she was a slut anyway, but then some shit come up recently, he kinda laughed in my face about it...
 
tasteslikechicken said:
Jeebus that’s a tough one to ignore. But you kind of got rid of two shitty people in your life and that’s always a good thing.
 
Killer Whale said:
Unfortunately not... so... it all started when I go released from jail for gbh. On the way home some slut messaged me, and I ended up hooking up with her a few days later (to add context I told her I was just being released for biting someone's lip off. She told me she couldn't find anyone to choke her hard enough)...
Turns out she was fucking other people the whole time. One of them being a "friend" mine that was half her age.
I ended up breaking up with her and hooking up with another chick. After getting back out for a parole breach.
Turns out the little cocksucker was fucking her as well (all over meth) and practically laughed in my face about my ex.
He is only a scrawny little cunt and I'm know as a bit of a nut, but he hid behind women in someone else house so there wasn't much I could do without creating chaos. (Keep in mind only out for a few months)...
Even then i was willing to let it slide... but... some other shit happened and now I'm ready to fuck people up or destroy some lives with the truth.
 
tasteslikechicken said:
From what I’m reading you need to move on from that crowd. Look at improving your life at this point and not causing yourself more problems with another charge. It’s 100% not worth it to try and prove a point. Hope you can calm down soon to be former sherbro.
 
tasteslikechicken said:
Yeah but context... you just got out of jail for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm... if you kick his arse and the cops get involved, you're going back to jail for much longer this time.

Don't let your ego completely fuck up your life. Move the hell out of that hick, bumfuck town and start again somewhere fresh.
 
