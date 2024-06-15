  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How does Leon Edwards do against prime Robbie Lawler?

Current Leon Edwards fights 2014-2016 Robbie Lawler. Who walks away with the title?
 
Robbie would smash him or Leon would bore everyone in the building and everyone watching on PPV to death to win a decision.
 
Stylistically ... great fight. Could go either way.

Edward's by boring decision most likely or TKO/KO.
Robbie by KO or TKO. Doubt he wins a decision.
 
I think his passivity could get him run over by Robbie
 
I think his passivity could get him run over by Robbie
I think it depends on which Robbie comes out. We know Robbie could be passive at times and give away rounds especially when he really respected his opponent.
 
Leon is good at avoiding damage. I think he wins a boring decision..
 
Leon is a sniper of a striker and an above average grappler/wrestler. He's good at neutralizing what you're good at and then picking/poking at you to a sudden stoppage, but more likely a decision one way or another.

Robbie from 2013 - 2016 was a dynamite boxer (solid head and body kicks too) with good offense and defense and was a real handful to try and control on the ground. His chin/recovery was still great too. I'm biased for sure, but I'd have picked Robbie during that timeframe. Prime v Prime I'd still take Robbie, but Leon is legit, so it would be very competitive.
 
Lawler wins IMO. Leon doesn't have the power to make Lawler respect his strikes and doesn't have good enough consistent offensive grappling. The Lawler that destroyed Koscheck, Ellensburger and fought Hendricks in 2 close fights has too good of defensive wrestling, great striking and a lot more power than Edwards.
 
The "enhanced" (you know what I mean) version Lawler that almost killed Rory probably beats him.
 
I'd take Lawler. Leon legitimately beat Usman but I'm not going to forget that his road to the title was not exactly filled with the best names or most convincing performances and he hasn't exactly been active since then to prove that he is suddenly leaps and bounds better.

Considering Usman's age and wear and tear, is it possible that he was on the way out and Leon was in the right place at the right time? Definitely. Does a lukewarm win over Colby Covington aka one of the most overrated fighters in MMA history do much to add to Leon's credibility? IMO no.

Prime Lawler was stuffing takedowns from Rory, Hendricks, Koscheck, etc. and could take an insane amount of damage. I mean look at the leg kicks he was eating from Melvin before getting the KO win.

It'd be a good fight and Leon could absolutely win but I think in a 5 round fight, Leon would get clipped eventually and Lawler is a far scarier person to have swarming you than a half retired Nate Diaz. Lawler via TKO
 
Leon got shook up off a Nate 1-2. Robbie would have took his soul
The great thing about Shitdog is that it's hard to know if this is bait or if people genuinely don't know that only one of Leon/Lawler was ever faceplanted by a Diaz brother slap.
 
The great thing about Shitdog is that it's hard to know if this is bait or if people genuinely don't know that only one of Leon/Lawler was ever faceplanted by a Diaz brother slap.
That doesn’t sound great
 
if Leon is able to control the distance, he wins via decision. if Robbie closes the distance and can make it ugly, he probably do's Edwards
 
