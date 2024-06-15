How does Leon Edwards do against prime Robbie Lawler?

I think it depends on which Robbie comes out. We know Robbie could be passive at times and give away rounds especially when he really respected his opponent.I think his passivity could get him run over by Robbie
Leon got shook up off a Nate 1-2. Robbie would have took his soul
Just imagine how exciting he vs Belal will be.or Leon would bore everyone in the building and everyone watching on PPV to death to win a decision.
The great thing about Shitdog is that it's hard to know if this is bait or if people genuinely don't know that only one of Leon/Lawler was ever faceplanted by a Diaz brother slap.