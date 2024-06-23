  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How does it feel getting choked out?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
25,608
Reaction score
50,064
I've never been choked. Of all the accidents, pain, concussions and knockouts i've been through, never been choked.

When I see fighters tapping out with one second left to the round I always think to myself, why? It doesn't look like it hurts. There's a second, or maybe a few until the rounds ends. I don't think I would've tap. Apparently getting KO'd is much worse than getting choked out. Getting choked is like going to sleep no?

So why tap to chokes? What are the health issues of going to sleep from a choke?
 
ESjF5tFE_LlYqXnsh9lXn3T4bZYBVofix6dBJrx1zHG01HtvIjJuc11ZLfmqTY_oKFJ4yEgff7NKqUgRCBnqe15binKN6c9VAiA6VPbOLOObLxrmAMxlsC2p4JzMpzZ3ykkWYybxoOC8



This is gunna be good
 
Yes il ljust hang out here and not tap. No problem. Its not as if hes crushing my trachea or anything.

Look at Dustin's face. He LOVES IT.


khabib-nurmagomedov-dustin-poirier-ufc-242-18-1280x720-1-768x432-1.jpg
 
Last edited:
HHJ said:
lol @ this guy thinking being choked doesnt hurt lol
Click to expand...
Depends, I panic when i feel i'm losing conscience on one side. Then in my second ammy fight I got chocked by sheer pain as it wasn't a blood chocke but more like getting his arm rammed into my trachea. Pain lasted for 2 weeks then i got chocked again in training, same kind of way and it went on for a month.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
I never went all the way out when I did BJJ but when a blood choke is "in" it is similar to the feeling of passing out/fainting.

Really weird to describe...

Like the world is fading out.
 
13Seconds said:
I've never been choked. Of all the accidents, pain, concussions and knockouts i've been through, never been choked.

When I see fighters tapping out with one second left to the round I always think to myself, why? It doesn't look like it hurts. There's a second, or maybe a few until the rounds ends. I don't think I would've tap. Apparently getting KO'd is much worse than getting choked out. Getting choked is like going to sleep no?

So why tap to chokes? What are the health issues of going to sleep from a choke?
Click to expand...

Hmm...I've only been choked unconscious a couple times, every time I was fighting to escape and just went out. The most recent time was odd...I was in a bow and arrow choke, it was definitely tight and I could feel my conscious tunneling but I thought I was fighting the grip and creating a little space...all of a sudden my teammate let go and I was frozen looking up at the lights when my coach came into my vision, for some reason I thought he was fucking with me and then he grabbed my face, I thought I was waking up to my alarm in bed for work for a moment, time was slow and then everything kinda sped up and I came to...realized I got choked out like a bitch infront of everyone, by my rival no less who I'd go back and forth with in training usually. This all happened in less than a minute's time, I literally hopped back in to roll and finish the round and even caught my teammate back in a head and arm choke afterwards.

That said, front chokes are a lot worse, like guillotines and variants thereof. They're way more painful, put more strain on your neck and throat and can be more or an air choke than a blood choke, or what's the differentiation a strangle is blood and a choke is air? All in all it's a pretty primal thing, you definitely feel like you're dying but it isn't really painful. When it comes to some major title fight or whatever? There's no reason to tap, that said, these guys have been in those situations hundreds, likely thousands of times and probably know when they can escape and fight, and when it's over. Regardless, I think you want that mentality even if stupid to fight until your last breath and do everything you can to escape. Who knows, your opponent could tear something squeezing and not even finish the choke in some kinda freak occurrence.
 
Last edited:
doggo said:
Depends, I panic when i feel i'm losing conscience on one side. Then in my second ammy fight I got chocked by sheer pain as it wasn't a blood chocke but more like getting his arm rammed into my trachea. Pain lasted for 2 weeks then i got chocked again in training, same kind of way and it went on for a month.
Click to expand...
I remember just even training RNC defense in class and my jaw was fucked up for a week hahhaha
 
I imagine it feels like something not too painful but they want to fight it to the death instinctively, but they know the ref is there so it ain’t so bad.
 
HHJ said:
I remember just even training RNC defense in class and my jaw was fucked up for a week hahhaha
Click to expand...
Yeah i forgot about those uncomodities lol, it has been a while.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Marko Polo said:
I imagine it feels like something not too painful but they want to fight it to the death instinctively, but they know the ref is there so it ain’t so bad.
Click to expand...

I think when you're getting absolutely strangled unconscious, you lose sight of "knowing the refs there so you're fine". It becomes more instinctual like you said, but I think for many the instinct becomes to tap. I think other times guys are gassed or know they've been had and just tap rather than get strangled. Other times, guys do everything they can to escape, focus on not giving up, finding space, breaths, feeling the squeeze wane etc. where tapping was probably just never on their radar. I don't think Machida ever considered tapping to Titos triangle or Volk to Ortegas guillotine or even Merab to Simon.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I think when you're getting absolutely strangled unconscious, you lose sight of "knowing the refs there so you're fine". It becomes more instinctual like you said, but I think for many the instinct becomes to tap. I think other times guys are gassed or know they've been had and just tap rather than get strangled. Other times, guys do everything they can to escape, focus on not giving up, finding space, breaths, feeling the squeeze wane etc. where tapping was probably just never on their radar. I don't think Machida ever considered tapping to Titos triangle or Volk to Ortegas guillotine or even Merab to Simon.
Click to expand...
Indeed, when i felt my head was leaving my body i panic tapped like a bitch. 100% admit it.
 
doggo said:
And now I really miss it, this really brought me back to the good ol days. It was around 2009/10
Click to expand...
A few years later for me. I miss it too.
 
Ask your wife to choke you Sherbro. Maybe you guys can find out something new.

Seriously now, you start to see a tunnel, lose notion of time, you brain doesn't quite get it.
 
doggo said:
Indeed, when i felt my head was leaving my body i panic tapped like a bitch. 100% admit it.
Click to expand...
There is nothing cowardly about tapping. If your caught your caught.
 
To be honest, if the choke is really really good, it won't hurt. And that's what give you the false impression that you can still get out of it, and before you know it, you're being woken up. You get a headrush and then everything goes sleepy sleepy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,098
Messages
55,737,868
Members
174,914
Latest member
SporterGo

Share this page

Back
Top