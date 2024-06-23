How does it feel getting choked out?

13Seconds said: I've never been choked. Of all the accidents, pain, concussions and knockouts i've been through, never been choked.



When I see fighters tapping out with one second left to the round I always think to myself, why? It doesn't look like it hurts. There's a second, or maybe a few until the rounds ends. I don't think I would've tap. Apparently getting KO'd is much worse than getting choked out. Getting choked is like going to sleep no?



So why tap to chokes? What are the health issues of going to sleep from a choke? Click to expand...

Hmm...I've only been choked unconscious a couple times, every time I was fighting to escape and just went out. The most recent time was odd...I was in a bow and arrow choke, it was definitely tight and I could feel my conscious tunneling but I thought I was fighting the grip and creating a little space...all of a sudden my teammate let go and I was frozen looking up at the lights when my coach came into my vision, for some reason I thought he was fucking with me and then he grabbed my face, I thought I was waking up to my alarm in bed for work for a moment, time was slow and then everything kinda sped up and I came to...realized I got choked out like a bitch infront of everyone, by my rival no less who I'd go back and forth with in training usually. This all happened in less than a minute's time, I literally hopped back in to roll and finish the round and even caught my teammate back in a head and arm choke afterwards.That said, front chokes are a lot worse, like guillotines and variants thereof. They're way more painful, put more strain on your neck and throat and can be more or an air choke than a blood choke, or what's the differentiation a strangle is blood and a choke is air? All in all it's a pretty primal thing, you definitely feel like you're dying but it isn't really painful. When it comes to some major title fight or whatever? There's no reason to tap, that said, these guys have been in those situations hundreds, likely thousands of times and probably know when they can escape and fight, and when it's over. Regardless, I think you want that mentality even if stupid to fight until your last breath and do everything you can to escape. Who knows, your opponent could tear something squeezing and not even finish the choke in some kinda freak occurrence.