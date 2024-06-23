How does it feel getting choked out?

13Seconds
I've never been choked. Of all the accidents, pain, concussions and knockouts i've been through, never been choked.
When I see fighters tapping out with one second left to the round I always think to myself, why? It doesn't look like it hurts. There's a second, or maybe a few until the rounds ends. I don't think I would've tap. Apparently getting KO'd is much worse than getting choked out. Getting choked is like going to sleep no?
So why tap to chokes? What are the health issues of going to sleep from a choke?
