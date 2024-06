dildos said: i think you think strickland deserves too much. Click to expand...

tbh id just give bobby knucklez the shot now against ddp or izzy so he can try to avenge that loss(es), buts let be real, bobby did beat izzy the second time. and there would be a bad blood story line to both those fighters.

I'm talking about what is and will be. Strickland is simply more marketable than Rob at this point in time. He beat Izzy in dominant fashion and has a razor close decision against DDP. Rob has dominant losses to both of those fighters. Strickland also has a win over a ranked fighter while Rob just beat an unranked fighter. Strickland is up next. And I'm saying this as a guy who likes Bobby Knuckles a helluva lot more than I care for Strickland.It's not in the cards my man. Unless Strickland gets an injury and can't fight Whittaker will probably have to fight again. So who should it be?