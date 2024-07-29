How do you view Aspinall’s interim title defenses?

Not a good situation with Jonny boy holding the undisputed strap. Tom’s out there torching legit HW contenders, but as far as purists are concerned, interim titles don’t exactly count.



Hypothetical scenario; Jonny either vacates or retires, Tom is promoted to undisputed, and then he rattles off two more defenses. Has he now tied the HW title defense record at 3? Or is the interim defense over Blaydes null and void?



I say “count it”. But I also have a weird flexibility about these things. For example, I count Anderson’s win over Lutter as a legit title defense. It’s not the champ’s fault that the challenger couldn’t make weight.



Discus.