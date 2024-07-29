How do you view Aspinall’s interim title defenses?

Do Tom’s interim defenses count towards the defense record?

  • Yea

    Votes: 21 95.5%

  • Na

    Votes: 1 4.5%
  • Total voters
    22
Not a good situation with Jonny boy holding the undisputed strap. Tom’s out there torching legit HW contenders, but as far as purists are concerned, interim titles don’t exactly count.

Hypothetical scenario; Jonny either vacates or retires, Tom is promoted to undisputed, and then he rattles off two more defenses. Has he now tied the HW title defense record at 3? Or is the interim defense over Blaydes null and void?

I say “count it”. But I also have a weird flexibility about these things. For example, I count Anderson’s win over Lutter as a legit title defense. It’s not the champ’s fault that the challenger couldn’t make weight.

Discus.
 
There is 100% chance that Jones doesn't fight this year, anyone can pull up pending cases and see that Jones has A LOT on his upcoming plate. He won't be doing any fighting
 
If it was just some tune up against Tuivasa I wouldn't count it, but Blaydes is a legit contender (even though he brainfarts).
Tom's belt is currently more legitimate than Jon's, more top 10 wins.
 
Jones vs Stipe is silly at this point.

Aspinall vs Jones if Jon wants to say he's the best HW. Tom is willing to walk the walk to prove it. If Jon isn't, that's the end of the story. Tom is the best. Stipe hasn't proven he's even a top10 HW today. I am not convinced there aren't several HWs that beat him today.
 
Whitestallion said:
There is 100% chance that Jones doesn't fight this year, anyone can pull up pending cases and see that Jones has A LOT on his upcoming plate. He won't be doing any fighting
Saint Jones Mr. Bone will surely be busy defending his innocence and good name. It’s so sad that he has to divert his attention and energy to defending baseless accusations and wrongful persecution. Jon could be spending his time helping others and spreading the word of Christ, but here we are.
 
SuwoopBangin said:
How can you "defend" an interim belt? Such a crock of shit. Aspinall is clearly the REAL champ.
Would be hilarious to see Tom create a new record; most consecutive interim title defenses 😂 😭 👑

Edit: Did some digging and this record belongs to Barao; a whopping two consecutive interim title defenses. Tommy on track to tie this imo.
 
