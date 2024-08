How do you feel about the current UFC product?

As I am getting older and have less and less fighters I know or care for... UFC 300 was awesome.



the fightnights to me are like watching 14 fights where I know 3 fighters... and I still usually watch them all... I don't know why I can't remember who guys are anymore... long story short... the golden era for me was 2006-2016.. since then... I hold on to fighters I like, like Max Holloway, Justin Gaetchje... I think DDP, Strickland, Poatan, Jones, Islam, Sean are all still worth watching... 170 has been boring since Woodley... literally... it hasn't been exciting at all since 2016 when Tyron won the belt... and somehow its getting more boring with each champ... Woodley staring, Usman hugging, Leon pitter patter, Belal... wtf is a Belal...



Featherweight has been consistently good, LW has been consistently good in the top ten... Bantamweight was boring with Aljo but before that we had Cruz, TJ, Cody, Yan, Cejudo, Aldo resurgence... its been good and it looks like it might be turning up...



Flyweight sucks, WMMA sucks.. LHW and HW are both super weak right now other than like 2 guys in both divisions...