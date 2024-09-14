I suppose if youre a Harris supporter youre probably all about Taylor Swift suddenly backing her



But what if it turns out she is the worst person ever to potentially hold this post and Taylor is influencing an army of lost souls into backing someone who hasnt even laid out her plans for the country?



For this exect reason,

Socrates, the first critic of Democracy: "Foolish leaders of Democracy, which is a charming form of government, full of variety and disorder, and dispensing a sort of equality to equals and unequaled alike." He believed that not everyone has right to vote. He saw voting as a skill acquired by wisdom​

Letting dumb or ill-informed citizens to vote like this is huge disservice to the lay of this land. Its like letting Joe Rogan spout off on pseudoscience or thinly researched topics of significance



Ban Celebrity Endorsements