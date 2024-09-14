Elections How do you feel about celebrity endorsements of presidential candidates?

I suppose if youre a Harris supporter youre probably all about Taylor Swift suddenly backing her

But what if it turns out she is the worst person ever to potentially hold this post and Taylor is influencing an army of lost souls into backing someone who hasnt even laid out her plans for the country?

For this exect reason,

Socrates, the first critic of Democracy: "Foolish leaders of Democracy, which is a charming form of government, full of variety and disorder, and dispensing a sort of equality to equals and unequaled alike." He believed that not everyone has right to vote. He saw voting as a skill acquired by wisdom​


Letting dumb or ill-informed citizens to vote like this is huge disservice to the lay of this land. Its like letting Joe Rogan spout off on pseudoscience or thinly researched topics of significance

Ban Celebrity Endorsements
 
Take a seat on the couch. What about Taylor is threatening to you?
 
How very dare she suggest voters study up and make up their own mind up, but to make sure they actually vote.

She has clout because of the record breaking tour and all the charity work she does but why should she have to wind her neck in after Mango Molester posted a bunch of lies about her endorsing him?
 
I live all my life based on Taylor Swift endorsements
 
Has self confessed not being very nice in the company of underage teens Nugent officially endorsed Mandarin Molester yet?
 
What if your entire presidency platformed off shameless self promotion as a celebrity via a "reality" TV show or perhaps a career in Hollywood peaking in movies such as Bedtime for Bonzo?
 
"Letting dumb or ill-informed citizens to vote" so what are you saying? You should not get to vote?
Well I agree, you should not get to vote.
 
I was totes going to vote for Stable Genius but no can defend the Tay Tay. Celebrities know their stuff
 
BluntForceTrama said:
I need to spell this out for you?
In a tight race, this matters
I'm sure it does, and it is great that a pop star is encouraging people to exercise their right to vote. What is your problem here?
 
Do not care about celebrity endorsements, especially when they are billionaires. They have completely different agendas than the normal everyday American.
 
