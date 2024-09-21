News How do they track the heart rates while the fighters are fighting?

I saw a vid of the UFC Noche main event with heart rates of Merab and Sean being shown as stats. How do they track that, do they have sensors in the cups tracking the heart beat through their peens? Or AI visioning system being able to sense the heart beat from their bare chests?

And more importantly, what's the point? How does that make the fight more compelling?
 
Mouthguards have sensors in them

News - UFC Mouthguards can now track heart rates

This is ingenious. As someone who regularly exercises and plays close attention to both my resting and active heart rates, I've always wondered "Exactly how high is their heartrate in the middle of a fight?" The long-term usage of this will provide very interesting stats. *Average heartrate...
jsmPJ5U.gif
 
We are not supposed to talk about it but.....

They are using the mind control chips they injected during the plan-demic.....

Shhhhhh you didn't hear it from me!!!!
I was NEVER EVEN HERE!!!!
I Didn't Even Get Out Of Bed Today!!!
 
It'd be cool if they could put sensors in the gloves to measure impact force of punches
 
Danas mouthguard picking up Jones' pulse rate 🤢
 
Real talks I laughed when u dropped di cup hypothesis but ting might be di best idea nah haffi worry aboot too much signal noise culd even measure groin shot strength and adjust recovery tayum based on di power n identify when fighters be cappin' aboot fouls too 💯🚫🦁 kill 2 birds wif 1 stick yuh zeeit

gyaldem can use a insert TS lets team up start a company i know how fi solder n can test both versions u do di code ting let's get dat bag still 💰💹💴
 
High tech suppositories that track all of their vital signs. From their butt, straight to your eyes.
 
