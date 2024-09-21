SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,161
- Reaction score
- 11,944
I saw a vid of the UFC Noche main event with heart rates of Merab and Sean being shown as stats. How do they track that, do they have sensors in the cups tracking the heart beat through their peens? Or AI visioning system being able to sense the heart beat from their bare chests?
And more importantly, what's the point? How does that make the fight more compelling?
And more importantly, what's the point? How does that make the fight more compelling?