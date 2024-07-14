How do fighters cope with moving into old age?

Having to “give up the dream”?



When you dedicated your entire life to something, then know that you simply have to stop cause of age. That most heinous of human conditions.



How does a career athlete come to terms with that?



Perhaps if there were great achievements early in ones career, but most fighters don’t get that. Only the extremely select few.



Sometimes development of what it takes to become pro or champion material, takes so long that by the time its accomplished, time is up on having an actual career.



What does their life look like after that, when the time is up?