How do fighters cope with moving into old age?

Having to “give up the dream”?

When you dedicated your entire life to something, then know that you simply have to stop cause of age. That most heinous of human conditions.

How does a career athlete come to terms with that?

Perhaps if there were great achievements early in ones career, but most fighters don’t get that. Only the extremely select few.

Sometimes development of what it takes to become pro or champion material, takes so long that by the time its accomplished, time is up on having an actual career.

What does their life look like after that, when the time is up?
 
It depends on how much they’ve worked on building up their next step along the way. If they plan on exiting into coaching then the ones who start coaching here and there can make that lateral when they’re done competing. If they want to get into commentary then ideally they’re working on their mic skills and calling local fights, filming back stage interviews of regional fighters, etc.

The ones who don’t work a little on the next thing while theyre still fighting usually end up retiring, starting from scratch, and then giving up and fighting again
 
Become an onlyfans creator like Diego Sanchez

maxresdefault.jpg
 
The same way most other athletes do: They get on synthetic testosterone.
 
