How do bookies set the initial line for betting in MMA?

anyone know the formula that bookies use to set the line for MMA fights?

I assume there’s some formula that assigns a value to age, talent, physical attributes, injuries, ect. that sets the initial line.

I’m looking to create my own assessment and lines and comparing it to how bookies set it, anyone know how lines are determined?
 
Almost certainly qualitative assessment, and not any mathematical formula. I believe Nick Kalikas has set a lot of the openers for years.

Also, the real formula is as follows:

Step 1: Open line at any arbitrary price
Step 2: Limit the size of bets the public is allowed to place at the opening price
Step 3: Adjust lines as bets come in
Step 4: Increase the allowed bet size when book starts receiving equal action on both sides of a price
 
