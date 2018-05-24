How did Rampage vs Evans UFC 114 do over 1mil PPV buys

zxyss25
Was it because they were coaches on TUF?
It wasnt even for a title either
Plus not a good co main either..Bisping cake walk over journeyman Dan Miller
Jones vs Evans, which had a more better rivalry only did 700K
Jones vs Rampage only did 520K
That's also significantly more than all (4) of Mighty Mouses PPV totals COMBINED
Other fights on the main card
Todd Duffee vs Mike Russo - sub average HW fight
Lil Nog vs journeyman Jason Brilz
No name John Hathway vs Pre Crazy Diego
Another note
UFC 113, the PPV before with the highly anticipated rematch between Machida & Shogun, a title fight
Also with Kimbo
and Kosheck vs Daley on the card
only did 500K buys
