How did Rampage vs Evans UFC 114 do over 1mil PPV buys

zxyss25

zxyss25

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 18, 2013
Messages
4,174
Reaction score
670
Was it because they were coaches on TUF?

It wasnt even for a title either

Plus not a good co main either..Bisping cake walk over journeyman Dan Miller

Jones vs Evans, which had a more better rivalry only did 700K

Jones vs Rampage only did 520K

That's also significantly more than all (4) of Mighty Mouses PPV totals COMBINED

Other fights on the main card

Todd Duffee vs Mike Russo - sub average HW fight
Lil Nog vs journeyman Jason Brilz
No name John Hathway vs Pre Crazy Diego


Another note

UFC 113, the PPV before with the highly anticipated rematch between Machida & Shogun, a title fight
Also with Kimbo
and Kosheck vs Daley on the card
only did 500K buys
 
black and black crime.

but the banter on TUF was pretty hilarious
 
The hype was real
Dopest TUF season of all time
A year + build up


“There gonna be some more black on black crime”

RampageJacksonRashadEvans.jpg
 
zxyss25 said:
Was it because they were coaches on TUF?

It wasnt even for a title either

Plus not a good co main either..Bisping cake walk over journeyman Dan Miller

Jones vs Evans, which had a more better rivalry only did 700K

Jones vs Rampage only did 520K

That's also significantly more than all (4) of Mighty Mouses PPV totals COMBINED

Other fights on the main card

Todd Duffee vs Mike Russo - sub average HW fight
Lil Nog vs journeyman Jason Brilz
No name John Hathway vs Pre Crazy Diego
Click to expand...
Dude the hammer fist of doom was an average fight? And also like the guy above me said, TUF.

Lil nog and diego sanchez were and still are pretty big names.
 
Big rivalry between 2 of the UFC's biggest stars at the time.
 
chrisdiaz said:
Dude the hammer fist of doom was an average fight? And also like the guy above me said, TUF.

Lil nog and diego sanchez were and still are pretty big names.
Click to expand...

No one knew the hammer of doom existed until after the fight...hence it wouldnt add to buyrates haha
 
That season of TUF was fantastic. Very entertaining. Rashad and Rampage really sold that fight.

Too bad the fight didn’t exactly live up to the hype.

And well, this is when people actually gave a fuck about the UFC and the UFC had more than two stars.
 
Wish the fight was 5 rounds.

Those 2 had some magic together for sure. Plus Kimbo was on the card. WME never wouldve cut Kimbo.
 
TUF Heavyweights was a big deal, their rivalry was built well on the show. Everyone was watching it because of Kimbo so they were dialed in on the back and forth between the coaches as well.
 
TUF was still hot and Evans and Rampage were seen as top stars with KO power.

Hell, even I watched that full season of TUF and I haven't watched any since.

The fight didn't live up to the hype but the build was one of the best UFC ever had.
 
zxyss25 said:
No one knew the hammer of doom existed until after the fight...hence it wouldnt add to buyrates haha
Click to expand...

In hindsight, we should have seen it coming. I mean it nearly ended life on this planet as we know it.
 
Because we were promised a fucking fight! They hype for that match up was awesome and then the fight itself was underwhelming lol. I Remeber near the end of the fight where Rampage rocked Rashad but didn’t follow it up and he ended up losing the decision, shit was brutally disappointing lol.
 
Joseph_McBride said:
Wish the fight was 5 rounds.

Those 2 had some magic together for sure. Plus Kimbo was on the card. WME never wouldve cut Kimbo.
Click to expand...
Kimbo wasn't on the card. However he definitely elevated the buyrate by being on the TUF show.
 
1.- Kimbo
2.- Rampage tearing up that cardboard door
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,319
Messages
57,221,956
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top