How cool would it be to own a moving van?

Sometimes I want weird things.I came across used moving vans for sale and started fantasizing about all the things I could do with one.I have a truck but it's still a pain to buy really long pieces of lumber, but with one of these babies it would be no problem.Also, buying furniture would be so easy. I could also fill it with old stuff and take it to the landfill. I could throw my dirt bikes in the back when I want to go riding, without worrying about someone stealing them off my open trailer.Hell, I could even sleep inside the thing when I'm camping.