How cool would it be to own a moving van?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Sometimes I want weird things.

I came across used moving vans for sale and started fantasizing about all the things I could do with one.

SmallLineup3.png


I have a truck but it's still a pain to buy really long pieces of lumber, but with one of these babies it would be no problem.

Also, buying furniture would be so easy. I could also fill it with old stuff and take it to the landfill. I could throw my dirt bikes in the back when I want to go riding, without worrying about someone stealing them off my open trailer.

Hell, I could even sleep inside the thing when I'm camping.
 
Better yet, get two young Dudes in the summer and hire them and start a moving company. All you gotta do is get them trained how to do it right, then do the scheduling and cash the checks.
 
Have you considered hiring one to get these fantasies out of your system?
 
You should get one and start the spiritual successor to bang bus, and call it the Fuck Truck
 
Thought the same. Would be a great asset to have. Various uses and they aren't really too expensive in the long run.

Definitely a good purchase if you got some extra dough and the space to store it.
 
Your weekends would be full of favors for all your friends and family until you got tired of it and started saying no and then all your friends and family would be mad at you and stop talking to you so you'd be all alone forever, living out your golden years searching for companionship here in the Mayberry, like the rest of us
 
Man it's like winning the lottery.

You thought it would be the answer to your prayers but you just end up depressed and alone.

Perhaps me buying a moving van would be my own version of Icarus flying too close to the sun.

Man is not meant to have this much power
 
This was my first thought lol. Its bad enough owning a pickup
 
You could always tell them no, or rent it to them for a dollar a mile, and put the gas back where it was like U-Haul does.

I think you should get one if you have the means and the space like @ObsoleteSoul said.
 
One of my cousins does own one as part of a side hustle.

He's got a storage container full of folding chairs and tables and does party rentals.

It's doing well enough that his girlfriend and a couple of friends are now employed by the party chair rental business.

Also does DJs, lights, balloons, etc but he said the chair and table rental is the bread and butter of the operation.
 
