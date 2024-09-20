How cool would it be to own a moving van?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 29,596
- Reaction score
- 39,888
Sometimes I want weird things.
I came across used moving vans for sale and started fantasizing about all the things I could do with one.
I have a truck but it's still a pain to buy really long pieces of lumber, but with one of these babies it would be no problem.
Also, buying furniture would be so easy. I could also fill it with old stuff and take it to the landfill. I could throw my dirt bikes in the back when I want to go riding, without worrying about someone stealing them off my open trailer.
Hell, I could even sleep inside the thing when I'm camping.
