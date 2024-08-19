How bout Izzy vs Jiri next?

Koro_11
Would be cool to watch Poatans two sons battle it out.
But on a serious note, this would be a super cool Fight stylistically. Also, it makes a lot of sense when looking at both of their trajectories at the moment, two guys that wore titles not long ago, but find themselves in a slump.
When I look at the middleweight division, I don’t see lot of fresh intriguing matchups for Izzy, unless you’re talking about Chimaev.
Izzy versus Jiri is super interesting, the anime geek versus the pseudo samurai, a lot of fancy striking, a lot of spinning shit, super cool matchup for the fans.
Would you be down?
