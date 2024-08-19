How bout Izzy vs Jiri next?

Would be cool to watch Poatans two sons battle it out.

But on a serious note, this would be a super cool Fight stylistically. Also, it makes a lot of sense when looking at both of their trajectories at the moment, two guys that wore titles not long ago, but find themselves in a slump.

When I look at the middleweight division, I don’t see lot of fresh intriguing matchups for Izzy, unless you’re talking about Chimaev.

Izzy versus Jiri is super interesting, the anime geek versus the pseudo samurai, a lot of fancy striking, a lot of spinning shit, super cool matchup for the fans.

Would you be down?
 
I'd be down, but Izzy needs someone a little less dangerous so to get some confidence back imo (and at 185 lbs).
 
Would be a fun fight, but I don't think Izzy should go up to 205. He doesn't cut much to get down to 185, he's very undersized and under-strengthed at 205 as we saw in his fight vs Jan. I think he needs his next fight to be against a bit lower level of competition at 185 to get a W and get his confidence back.
 
interesting fight. i think izzy wins because jiri is following the diego sanchez/tony ferguson career path to fighting
 
Poirierfan said:
I'd be down, but Izzy needs someone a little less dangerous so to get some confidence back imo (and at 185 lbs).
If he was in his 20s and he was just a young guy that needed to reset and rebuild himself I would agree with you.

But I don’t think fighting some dude outside the top five makes any sense for Izzy at this point in his career, he’s probably only got a couple of years left and I just want to see him in high profile exciting fights.

I would also agree with you if he looked like shit against DDP and just got his ass handed to him, but he actually looked very good and I think he’s still elite with his abilities.

Jiri is indeed a dangerous opponent, but I would still consider Izzy a slight favourite since there is not much danger of him getting grappled.
 
Koro_11 said:
If he was in his 20s and he was just a young guy that needed to reset and rebuild himself I would agree with you.

But I don’t think fighting some dude outside the top five makes any sense for Izzy at this point in his career, he’s probably only got a couple of years left and I just want to see him in high profile exciting fights.

I would also agree with you if he looked like shit against DDP and just got his ass handed to him, but he actually looked very good and I think he’s still elite with his abilities.

Jiri is indeed a dangerous opponent, but I would still consider Izzy a slight favourite since there is not much danger of him getting grappled.
Good point, I hadn't thought of his age and the long layoff. Izzy being undersized would be the only concern really, 185 is the perfect fit for him.
 
Good idea.

If Jiri wins he can ask for a title shot or be close.

If Adesanya wins, he can retire in a fashion way... or ask for the title too.
 
