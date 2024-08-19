How bout Izzy vs Jiri next?

If he was in his 20s and he was just a young guy that needed to reset and rebuild himself I would agree with you.



But I don’t think fighting some dude outside the top five makes any sense for Izzy at this point in his career, he’s probably only got a couple of years left and I just want to see him in high profile exciting fights.



I would also agree with you if he looked like shit against DDP and just got his ass handed to him, but he actually looked very good and I think he’s still elite with his abilities.



Jiri is indeed a dangerous opponent, but I would still consider Izzy a slight favourite since there is not much danger of him getting grappled.