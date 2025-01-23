  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How Big of a D*ckhead is Kevin Holland (Jaxxon Podcast)

I did e search and was surprised nothing turned up on this but what a complete dickhead he was on this show

Not only disrespectful to one of the pillars of the sport but just a plain asshole

And a weirdo. Tried to talk down on Quinton because he didnt know much about firearms.


Rampage showed how mature he was in this because a younger one would’ve launched himself over the table to get at Holland who all but challenged him to a fight on Rampages own podcast.


Hollands trash talk is shit level



So much so even Dillishaw cooked him afterwards (Dillishaw has become a Rampage disciple)

 
There is a thread, but this one has a great title.

Totally agree, btw.
 
Meh.

Okay so I watched the actual thing first, then the commentary video second, I probably watched 5 minutes of the first and 1 minute of the second and I had already had enough of that guy reframing the initial conversation.

Why is this a thing these days? Some guy just reframing everything, are we now so stupid we need to be told what's happening?

It's kinda clear from the off that there was some beef between Rampage and Holland and both of them give it to each other.

We live in a weird time, man.

Rampage is a bizarre dude, Holland is also a bizarre dude, but they're pretty much evens in this one as far as I can see.
 
yeah he's a doofus. probably on the spectrum too.

ufc will keep him around because he has a name and will always say yes, fights 3-4x a year, and can jump between MW and WW. He can build up new names to the UFC like RDR and MVP.
 
Post-career Dillasnake has been great. No regrets calling people out on their BS, no fake nice guy shit. Embrace the heel, let the truth flow.
 
I actually watched the whole episode and Kevin seemed even cooler and authentic.
 
The guy says sometimes outlandish stuff like that time when he said I fuked my girlfriend when she had Covid to come off tough or I don´t care about dieaeses type. That is when i noticed he lacks one or two screws up there. While saying Chimaev died almost of covid.

other people may listen to that shxt and try it at home and not have so much luck
 
