How Big of a D*ckhead is Kevin Holland (Jaxxon Podcast)

BluntForceTrama said: I did e search and was surprised nothing turned up on this but what a complete dickhead he was on this show



Not only disrespectful to one of the pillars of the sport but just a plain asshole



And a weirdo. Tried to talk down on Quinton because he didnt know much about firearms.





Rampage showed how mature he was in this because a younger one would’ve launched himself over the table to get at Holland who all but challenged him to a fight on Rampages own podcast.





Hollands trash talk is shit level







So much so even Dillishaw cooked him afterwards (Dillishaw has become a Rampage disciple)



Meh.Okay so I watched the actual thing first, then the commentary video second, I probably watched 5 minutes of the first and 1 minute of the second and I had already had enough of that guy reframing the initial conversation.Why is this a thing these days? Some guy just reframing everything, are we now so stupid we need to be told what's happening?It's kinda clear from the off that there was some beef between Rampage and Holland and both of them give it to each other.We live in a weird time, man.Rampage is a bizarre dude, Holland is also a bizarre dude, but they're pretty much evens in this one as far as I can see.