How Big of a D*ckhead is Kevin Holland (Jaxxon Podcast)

I did e search and was surprised nothing turned up on this but what a complete dickhead he was on this show
Not only disrespectful to one of the pillars of the sport but just a plain asshole
And a weirdo. Tried to talk down on Quinton because he didnt know much about firearms.
Rampage showed how mature he was in this because a younger one would’ve launched himself over the table to get at Holland who all but challenged him to a fight on Rampages own podcast.
Hollands trash talk is shit level
So much so even Dillishaw cooked him afterwards (Dillishaw has become a Rampage disciple)
