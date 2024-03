If one of you is snoring often and loud enough to affect the sleep of your partner then I would talk to your PCM and get a sleep study done. There's a high chance it could be Sleep Apnea. If it isn't then they could possible find contributing factors (some being lifestyle) that may be treated or intervened to reduce snoring. If I'm snoring that much, my wife would just sleep in the spare bedroom or kick me out. Heck sometimes she will sleep in the spare room when the kids get into the bed with us, often on the weekends.