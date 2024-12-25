How are UFC events in VR ?

Tabarnakos

Tabarnakos

Metal Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 19, 2008
Messages
5,555
Reaction score
4,476
Alright i'm a bit late to the VR game but i just bought a Quest 3 2 days ago and i gotta say that i have been enjoying it a lot. The immersion it procures to games is another level vs flat screen. Been playing Flight Simulator 2024 in VR with an HOTAS stick and it's been a fantastic and breathtaking experience so far (despite the bugs)

Anyway and that said i just saw that UFC events are available in VR and i sure as hell intent to try one at some point. How is the quality and camera ? Is it a fixed in cage camera ? What about the angles ? Is it worth it ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,199
Messages
56,697,548
Members
175,358
Latest member
Vaidas Jagelavičius

Share this page

Back
Top