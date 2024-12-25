How are UFC events in VR ?

Alright i'm a bit late to the VR game but i just bought a Quest 3 2 days ago and i gotta say that i have been enjoying it a lot. The immersion it procures to games is another level vs flat screen. Been playing Flight Simulator 2024 in VR with an HOTAS stick and it's been a fantastic and breathtaking experience so far (despite the bugs)



Anyway and that said i just saw that UFC events are available in VR and i sure as hell intent to try one at some point. How is the quality and camera ? Is it a fixed in cage camera ? What about the angles ? Is it worth it ?