Hot Take: I really don't like Baldur's Gate 3

I don't game very much these days, but with two weeks off for the Christmas break, I decided to give BG3 a try. I was a fan of BG1 and 2 way back in the early 2000s, but didn't play Divinity Original sin.



First off, the camera, controls and pathfinding are atrocious..... like painfully bad. My party never follows me, elevations in the terrain make it difficult to spot things and the map offers very little useful direction for how to find the next waypoint. I found myself constantly having to use game guides to figure out what I was supposed to do next.



My second biggest gripe is Act 3 - it is long, tedious and lower city simply has too much filler. There were so many fetch and retrieve quests, and I ended up using a Trainer so I could just power through the game to see how the story progressed.



The story is a mixed bag - I actually think the main quest line is really interesting, and it was what kept me going when things got frustrating. However, the ending was botched - I won't spoil anything, but it felt like it just ended abruptly without any opportunity to learn more about what happened to my companions or the city.



I know I am in the minority with this opinion, but this feels like an unpolished gem. 6/10.