Horowitz/Mehta - Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto no. 3

Some kind soul on youtube recently refinished the vid of this astonishing performance.
A few notes:
*I believe he performed this piece 5 times in 1978. Before that he hadn't played with orchestra in 25 years . This is the last time he ever played it . One of those performances was in Ann Arbor @therealdope @Pliny Pete
*He is 75 years old here
*You'll want the volume UP on this. Enjoy!
*thread inspired by my friend @StonedLemur
