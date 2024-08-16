Horowitz/Mehta - Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto no. 3

Some kind soul on youtube recently refinished the vid of this astonishing performance.

A few notes:

*I believe he performed this piece 5 times in 1978. Before that he hadn't played with orchestra in 25 years . This is the last time he ever played it . One of those performances was in Ann Arbor @therealdope @Pliny Pete

*He is 75 years old here

*You'll want the volume UP on this. Enjoy!



*thread inspired by my friend @StonedLemur
 
Wow. Yes, his famous performance and recording of the 3rd concerto was in Hill Auditorium on the campus of the University of Michigan.

I would argue that Richter is the standard for the Rachmaninoff 3rd.
 
You are thinking abut the second. Interestingly, Richter never performed the third and Horowitz never performed the second.

And yes, Richter dominated the second just as much!



Sadly no known videos of that...
 
