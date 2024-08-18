Hooker Did The Damn Thang

Pequeño Corey
Gotta' stay hydrated out there!
Nov 12, 2014
- 13,277
- 16,523
This is how you beat a smothering wrestler.
-Cardio first. Dan was fresh in rd 3
-Kept Gamrot backing up to minimize takedown threat
-Utilize the gilly to force scrambles
-Scramble with back to the cage with urgency
-Punish the ribs and head with lateral elbows while defending takedowns and getting up
Dan was prepared for this and executed like a boss. Hats off to The Hangman.
