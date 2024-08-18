Hooker Did The Damn Thang

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Gotta' stay hydrated out there!
This is how you beat a smothering wrestler.

-Cardio first. Dan was fresh in rd 3
-Kept Gamrot backing up to minimize takedown threat
-Utilize the gilly to force scrambles
-Scramble with back to the cage with urgency
-Punish the ribs and head with lateral elbows while defending takedowns and getting up

Dan was prepared for this and executed like a boss. Hats off to The Hangman.
 
Way to go when your career has been inconsistent lately. Great win for Dan
 
That guillotine to force scrambles seemed to work surprisingly well multiple times vs gamrot. Poirier was probably excited watching it haha. People usually end up in a bad position though and get smeshed. I was happy to see Hooker doing well though. His cardio was fantastic and really gave him an edge
 
I usually cheer for Dan Hooker to get knocked out, but this time I was actually pulling for him to win because Gamrot style is terrible and he was starting to get delusional about his standing in the division.
 
Dionysian said:
Best win of his career IMO / Gamrot is legit. Congrats.

I honestly thought the UFC was trying to justify cutting Dan by matching him up with Gamrot.
I think they were keeping Gamrot active while the title picture got kind of sorted out.

Why would they cut Hooker? Dude is a fan favorite and UFC seems to like it.

You could have said that in the Turner fight.. that was Jailin coming out party and Dan ruined it.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
I think they were keeping Gamrot active while the title picture got kind of sorted out.

Why would they cut Hooker? Dude is a fan favorite and UFC seems to like it.

You could have said that in the Turner fight.. that was Jailin coming out party and Dan ruined it.
Not that I know jackshit about it of course, but the assumption would be they didn't want to pay him what he was getting paid so wanted to put him in a bad spot.

Overall though it was just my gut reaction when I heard the match-up and thought "holy shit they must have it out for Dan" because the matchup had no other logic to it that I could make out.

Props to Dan for proving me (and betting sites) wrong though.
 
Yeah that was an awesome win. Dan is always game and commited to fighting. Spent a month in Abu Dhabi after UFC 257 (and another 2 weeks in NZ) due to covid quarantine protocols, and also flew all the way over there on short notice to fight Islam for UFC 267. Love or hate him, the (Hang)man is a savage.
 
That was really impressive. Gamrot is a top player in the division and Hooker got it done.
 
I thought it was going to be a walk in the park after what Islam did to Hooker, Hooker proved me wrong. Dude has crazy heart and if you don't put him out he'll find a way to come back.
 
