Holyfield drops💣— ‘Ali is not the best, I am!’

I saw that interview on youtube a couple days ago. I love holyfield and he was an amazing fighter, near perfect technically, great athlete but there are a few things that go against him. He did roids, roids in baseball gets a guy an asterisk, whether it should in boxing or not, i'm not sure but it doesn't help his case. He also fought to the level of his comp, guys like Tyson, Ali or Lewis usually beat guys easily they were supposed to beat easily, holyfield was flakey in that regard. He also didn't have a long reign at any point, didn't beat all comers at any point. He's still a great fighter in my eyes and a handful for any heavyweight in history on his best night. Fast, sharp puncher, great chin, competive as hell and strong, not many fighters were able to outmuscle holyfield in there. He pushed Tyson around like a little boy.



No he's not the greatest and on a head to head basis should probably be in the top ten somewhere, on the historical, contextual basis, probably not. Lewis definitely will take his era from him whether he deserved it or not. Poor Holyfield had to be somewhat ringworn by the time he fought Lewis and there's no way he was what he was when he first won the Heavyweight title. On that night he may have been able to top Lennox but Lennox takes that era, fairly or unfairly.



As far as the rewinning of titles, it was considered a big deal in the division because no one was able to pull it off for nearly a hundred years before Patterson did it, never mind that Patterson was never considered a great champion and is overlooked today. Ali did it three times but never lost it in the ring the second time and should have never lost it to spinks, the credit he gets for the triple crown isn't worth all the people who say hes overrated because he lost to an amateur (and "should" have to shavers and norton and Jones and Young). Ali hurt his legacy by horsing around too much. Fortunately, he had the big wins, his dominant 60's reign otherwise he might just be another notable heavyweight from the era rather than the dominant figure of that era. His fame far overshadowed what he could still do by 76. It's ironic but by the time he was so accepted, he was pretty much through and should have been retired.