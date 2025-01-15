  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Holyfield drops💣— ‘Ali is not the best, I am!’

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Threat Actor
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2016
Messages
16,633
Reaction score
13,499

supa-hot-fire-black-guys.gif
 
Last edited:
Holyfield claims that because he's the only 4× heavyweight champ in history that it puts him above Ali at heavyweight. I think it's a tenuous claim at best. Only 2 of Holyfield's title reigns were as lineal champ and they were very short. In the rest of them he held alphabet titles. Ali was a 3× heavyweight champ but he was lineal on each occasion. Personally, I believe that having a single continuous or ‘unbroken’ championship reign is generally more impressive than having multiple title reigns because the latter means you lost your title(s) in the first place. You either vacated, temporarily retired, got stripped of your alphabet title(s), or simply lost them in the ring. Holyfield also neglected to mention that he fought in the three-belt era where there was an extra alphabet belt floating around while Ali fought in the two-belt era. Both beat several HOFers/ATGs but Ali was actually the best heavyweight of his era. Holyfield arguably wasn't even the second best heavyweight of his time.

As for Holyfield's second claim, he was indeed the first fighter to ever be crowned undisputed champ in more than one division. His achievement stood for decades until recently when Crawford, Inoue & Usyk also managed it in the four-belt era. To become two-division undisputed champs they were required to win an extra title in each division compared to Holyfield who did it in the three-belt era. Ali never fought in multiple divisions as a professional. He was a career heavyweight. Could he have replicated this feat himself? I don't know. I'd always be skeptical because not every fighter, no matter how great they're perceived to be, can afford to regularly give up many physical advantages. Especially if they're at an extreme disadvantage. It's always going to be a constant uphill battle for a much smaller fighter against the more capable & athletic big men at the top. Even if they're able to overcome it they'll often be forced to work a lot harder than usual just to pull out the win. Which is why in H2H fantasy match-ups I'd feel more confident in picking Lewis over a prime Mike Tyson, or Lewis over Usyk, etc. Size certainly isn't everything but it does play a role. We have weight classes for a reason. A good big man will beat a good little man more often than not—unless of course, that little man happens to be great.

So, is Holyfield just being a so-called ‘blasphemous’ hater toward Ali or does he actually have a point here? 🤔
 
I saw that interview on youtube a couple days ago. I love holyfield and he was an amazing fighter, near perfect technically, great athlete but there are a few things that go against him. He did roids, roids in baseball gets a guy an asterisk, whether it should in boxing or not, i'm not sure but it doesn't help his case. He also fought to the level of his comp, guys like Tyson, Ali or Lewis usually beat guys easily they were supposed to beat easily, holyfield was flakey in that regard. He also didn't have a long reign at any point, didn't beat all comers at any point. He's still a great fighter in my eyes and a handful for any heavyweight in history on his best night. Fast, sharp puncher, great chin, competive as hell and strong, not many fighters were able to outmuscle holyfield in there. He pushed Tyson around like a little boy.

No he's not the greatest and on a head to head basis should probably be in the top ten somewhere, on the historical, contextual basis, probably not. Lewis definitely will take his era from him whether he deserved it or not. Poor Holyfield had to be somewhat ringworn by the time he fought Lewis and there's no way he was what he was when he first won the Heavyweight title. On that night he may have been able to top Lennox but Lennox takes that era, fairly or unfairly.

As far as the rewinning of titles, it was considered a big deal in the division because no one was able to pull it off for nearly a hundred years before Patterson did it, never mind that Patterson was never considered a great champion and is overlooked today. Ali did it three times but never lost it in the ring the second time and should have never lost it to spinks, the credit he gets for the triple crown isn't worth all the people who say hes overrated because he lost to an amateur (and "should" have to shavers and norton and Jones and Young). Ali hurt his legacy by horsing around too much. Fortunately, he had the big wins, his dominant 60's reign otherwise he might just be another notable heavyweight from the era rather than the dominant figure of that era. His fame far overshadowed what he could still do by 76. It's ironic but by the time he was so accepted, he was pretty much through and should have been retired.
 
From now on Evander should be protected from himself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,270
Messages
56,769,057
Members
175,394
Latest member
Mestre Giba Cardoso

Share this page

Back
Top