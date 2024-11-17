Holy f, main and co main fights were senior citizen certified

AlanGregson
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2019
- Messages
- 1,889
- Reaction score
- 1,142
Chandler standing at attention and swinging overhands, he looks like a roided out penguin that learned how to walk a week before
Olivera running face first into the most obvious telegraphed shit in existence and getting rocked at the end
Stipe looked like he just got both of his hips replaced by cement inserts, throwing some aikdo kicks at Jon's shin, wondering if he left the stove on
And Jon just looks old as shit, not to mention the extra weight makes him look like a cockroach with those skinny legs and fat ass stomach
Terrible, UFC is dead
WWE has better athletic prospects
Olivera running face first into the most obvious telegraphed shit in existence and getting rocked at the end
Stipe looked like he just got both of his hips replaced by cement inserts, throwing some aikdo kicks at Jon's shin, wondering if he left the stove on
And Jon just looks old as shit, not to mention the extra weight makes him look like a cockroach with those skinny legs and fat ass stomach
Terrible, UFC is dead
WWE has better athletic prospects