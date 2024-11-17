  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Holy f, main and co main fights were senior citizen certified

Chandler standing at attention and swinging overhands, he looks like a roided out penguin that learned how to walk a week before

Olivera running face first into the most obvious telegraphed shit in existence and getting rocked at the end😂

Stipe looked like he just got both of his hips replaced by cement inserts, throwing some aikdo kicks at Jon's shin, wondering if he left the stove on

And Jon just looks old as shit, not to mention the extra weight makes him look like a cockroach with those skinny legs and fat ass stomach


Terrible, UFC is dead
WWE has better athletic prospects
 
Bro, co-main was a great fight. You're reaching like Jon Jones with his fingers extended.
 
Don't insult the co main by comparing it to that joke of a main event.
 
Dana has beaten your expectations down, these guys should already be retired, they're about as fluid as Tyson
No footwork, no power just pure ass
I've seen more explosiveness is street beefs
 
