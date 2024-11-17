Holy f, main and co main fights were senior citizen certified

Chandler standing at attention and swinging overhands, he looks like a roided out penguin that learned how to walk a week beforeOlivera running face first into the most obvious telegraphed shit in existence and getting rocked at the endStipe looked like he just got both of his hips replaced by cement inserts, throwing some aikdo kicks at Jon's shin, wondering if he left the stove onAnd Jon just looks old as shit, not to mention the extra weight makes him look like a cockroach with those skinny legs and fat ass stomachTerrible, UFC is deadWWE has better athletic prospects