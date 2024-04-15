Holloway vs Volk 4

Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
Volk should not be getting a title shot off of 2 KO losses. It's honestly an absurd idea even if there is precedent. Which I'm not sure there is.Holloway / Topuria then Volk gets the winner. You can build either outcome, save Volk from himself (force him to rest), and you can justify Max / Volk 4 if he beats Topuria.
Don't necessarily disagree if I'm being honest, but they've made a habit of giving long reigning champs their rematches. Izzy is about to get another crack at the belt off a loss (not even against the guy that dethroned him).Volk should not be getting a title shot off of 2 KO losses. It's honestly an absurd idea even if there is precedent. Which I'm not sure there is.
I'd rather Max get the next crack and make Volk take a rest. He never should have taken that Islam fight and he rushed back into a fight with Topuria too.Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
Agreed, this is the way.Holloway / Topuria then Volk gets the winner. You can build either outcome, save Volk from himself (force him to rest), and you can justify Max / Volk 4 if he beats Topuria.
Volk needs a longer break after back to back KO losses, and Topuria doesn't need any such break. Holloway and Topuria can fight in late July or August, and Volk can come back later in the year.Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
Max vs Top is far more compelling.
He was just as active at FW as he was in the past. His LW fights were basically in addition to…Volk jerked around fighting out of division and so shouldn't get the immediate rematch
Also, got absolutely melted in the fight he lost the belt. Not like it was close or controversial
No to an immediate rematch here
Nonsense
Not really. The UFC can give it to whomever they want. Volk has lost 3 of his last 4 and been KO'd twice in a row. It is perfectly reasonable for them to say he needs more time off than Topuria and give Topuria a fight with Max in the meantime.While I agree, it should be up to Volkanovski. He has earned the rematch.