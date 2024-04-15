Holloway vs Volk 4

Pain4Pain

Pain4Pain

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 16, 2015
Messages
2,005
Reaction score
2,198
Holloway’s stock is up and Volk’s is down.

It’s a good fight for the fans, and Max will have a chance at an Izzy-esque redemption “I beat that guy one time.”
 
Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
 
Volk jerked around fighting out of division and so shouldn't get the immediate rematch

Also, got absolutely melted in the fight he lost the belt. Not like it was close or controversial

No to an immediate rematch here

Nonsense
 
I've been mocked for saying that Max would eventually be able to beat Volk over the last cpl years.

He has time on his side tho so it seems pretty obvious. 4 years younger means something although I must admit I didnt anticipate the gap closing this quickly.

I was thinking more like 5-10 years loke Tito/Chuck 3 lol.
 
headmunt said:
Holloway / Topuria then Volk gets the winner. You can build either outcome, save Volk from himself (force him to rest), and you can justify Max / Volk 4 if he beats Topuria.
Click to expand...
Volk should not be getting a title shot off of 2 KO losses. It's honestly an absurd idea even if there is precedent. Which I'm not sure there is.
 
JoeRowe said:
Volk should not be getting a title shot off of 2 KO losses. It's honestly an absurd idea even if there is precedent. Which I'm not sure there is.
Click to expand...
Don't necessarily disagree if I'm being honest, but they've made a habit of giving long reigning champs their rematches. Izzy is about to get another crack at the belt off a loss (not even against the guy that dethroned him).
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
Click to expand...
I'd rather Max get the next crack and make Volk take a rest. He never should have taken that Islam fight and he rushed back into a fight with Topuria too.
 
headmunt said:
Holloway / Topuria then Volk gets the winner. You can build either outcome, save Volk from himself (force him to rest), and you can justify Max / Volk 4 if he beats Topuria.
Click to expand...
Agreed, this is the way.

Volk needs time off to recover whether he likes it or not.
 
Topuria should fight Max first, and then Volk can fight the winner. Volk needs to sit out and recover from the KO

Volk's next fight can still be a title fight, but Topuria's next fight should not be against Volk
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volkanovski deserves the next crack at Topuria. I'm not sure if he should take it, all things considered, but he should be next before Max if he wants it. Volkanovski/Holloway IV is a pipe dream and possibly years away at this point.
Click to expand...
Volk needs a longer break after back to back KO losses, and Topuria doesn't need any such break. Holloway and Topuria can fight in late July or August, and Volk can come back later in the year.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Max vs Top is far more compelling.
Click to expand...

Carsormyr said:
I'd rather Max get the next crack and make Volk take a rest. He never should have taken that Islam fight and he rushed back into a fight with Topuria too.
Click to expand...

nostradumbass said:
Volk needs a longer break after back to back KO losses, and Topuria doesn't need any such break. Holloway and Topuria can fight in late July or August, and Volk can come back later in the year.
Click to expand...

While I agree, it should be up to Volkanovski. He has earned the rematch.
 
I'm weary of a fourth fight between these two guys even if Max wins the title off Illia. We just gonna keep letting them rematch until Max gets the win? The third fight ended the rivalry imo
 
SuperAlly said:
Volk jerked around fighting out of division and so shouldn't get the immediate rematch

Also, got absolutely melted in the fight he lost the belt. Not like it was close or controversial

No to an immediate rematch here

Nonsense
Click to expand...
He was just as active at FW as he was in the past. His LW fights were basically in addition to…
 
Substance Abuse said:
While I agree, it should be up to Volkanovski. He has earned the rematch.
Click to expand...
Not really. The UFC can give it to whomever they want. Volk has lost 3 of his last 4 and been KO'd twice in a row. It is perfectly reasonable for them to say he needs more time off than Topuria and give Topuria a fight with Max in the meantime.
 
Is it really a crime for Max Holloway to fight for the belt? Understand that if Volk beats Topuria, the odds of Holloway vs Volk are slim. If Max fights Topuria and beats him then Volk vs Holloway will definitely happen.

Id like to see Topuria vs Holloway while Volk can take some needed time off. I honestly think this is a win-win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
401
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
ArtardFiesta
Do you think max holloway can beat volk now?
2
Replies
33
Views
768
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,284
Messages
55,411,307
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top