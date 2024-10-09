Hoe badly would a prime Roy “Big Country” Nelson dominate Tom “Fish and Chips” Aspinall?

DiazSlap said: Prime Roy: Granite Chin, massive power, wrasslin and submissions.



Don’t think Tom would make it to a decision to be honest.





Shame how far the UFC HW has fallen. Click to expand...

Yeah, Roy Nelson isn't beating Aspinall unless Aspinall gasses trying to finish him and then gets caught. It is crazy how far the division has fallen though, I've always felt N'Gannou, Gane, Aspinall, Blaydes etc. Would all just be another top heavyweight in the era when you had Ubereem, Cain, Cormier, JDS, on the rise Stipe, Hunt, Werdum etc. I think at best they'd win-some lose-some, it's possible they'd rinse out even. The 2nd tier guys like Browne and Barnett weren't awful either.