Hoe badly would a prime Roy “Big Country” Nelson dominate Tom “Fish and Chips” Aspinall?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
889
Reaction score
1,554
Prime Roy: Granite Chin, massive power, wrasslin and submissions.

Don’t think Tom would make it to a decision to be honest.


Shame how far the UFC HW has fallen.
 
DiazSlap said:
Prime Roy: Granite Chin, massive power, wrasslin and submissions.

Don’t think Tom would make it to a decision to be honest.


Shame how far the UFC HW has fallen.
Click to expand...

Yeah, Roy Nelson isn't beating Aspinall unless Aspinall gasses trying to finish him and then gets caught. It is crazy how far the division has fallen though, I've always felt N'Gannou, Gane, Aspinall, Blaydes etc. Would all just be another top heavyweight in the era when you had Ubereem, Cain, Cormier, JDS, on the rise Stipe, Hunt, Werdum etc. I think at best they'd win-some lose-some, it's possible they'd rinse out even. The 2nd tier guys like Browne and Barnett weren't awful either.
 
giphy.gif
 
HuskySamoan said:
Yeah, Roy Nelson isn't beating Aspinall unless Aspinall gasses trying to finish him and then gets caught. It is crazy how far the division has fallen though, I've always felt N'Gannou, Gane, Aspinall, Blaydes etc. Would all just be another top heavyweight in the era when you had Ubereem, Cain, Cormier, JDS, on the rise Stipe, Hunt, Werdum etc. I think at best they'd win-some lose-some, it's possible they'd rinse out even. The 2nd tier guys like Browne and Barnett weren't awful either.
Click to expand...
Exactly and most of those guys were past it and still better than these “new breed” jokes.
 
DiazSlap said:
Exactly and most of those guys were past it and still better than these “new breed” jokes.
Click to expand...

I think Aspinall and N'Gannou are basically up there with all the bests of other eras easily, I just think the post Strikeforce merger was the golden age for Middleweights and Heavywejghts, where both divisions were at their best and deepest.
 
At least you used Nelson's real nick name this time.


Still a garbage thread.
 
Tom has been often compared to a young Arlovski. Super fast with KO power and a strong wrestling/grappling game. Arlovski KOd Roy in a semi-competitive fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,283
Messages
56,312,074
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top