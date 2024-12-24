Hockey World Junior Championship 12pm ET 12-26 Who wins Gold?

This is the best part of the Christmas holidays.

I look forward to this tournament every year. It will be first time I see a lot of these guys play.



I'm not excited about Canada's chances atm. I wasn't happy about some of the guys they didn't even invite to camp, and I think they made some misses on the final roster. But I want to be proven wrong so, so badly.



Americans looks solid, their G is a Red Wing draft pick, so that's a bummer.

Looks like Canada's best player might be Cowen, a Leaf pick, so that's a bummer too.



I've very curious to see McKenna, I hope he can be a impact player at 17.



Let's go Canada.