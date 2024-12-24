Hockey World Junior Championship 12pm ET 12-26 Who wins Gold?

This is the best part of the Christmas holidays.
I look forward to this tournament every year. It will be first time I see a lot of these guys play.

I'm not excited about Canada's chances atm. I wasn't happy about some of the guys they didn't even invite to camp, and I think they made some misses on the final roster. But I want to be proven wrong so, so badly.

Americans looks solid, their G is a Red Wing draft pick, so that's a bummer.
Looks like Canada's best player might be Cowen, a Leaf pick, so that's a bummer too.

I've very curious to see McKenna, I hope he can be a impact player at 17.

Let's go Canada.
 
OOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHH CAAAAAANNAAAAAADDDDAAAAAAAA
 
Well Germany just lost to Sveden 11- 1
 
