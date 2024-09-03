Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,016
- Reaction score
- 10,191
pistol shots rang out in the Norwegian night
Thanks. Trying to get back into shape. Had a serious bad bacteria infection in my foot and ankle. It was very bad.
Three weeks in a hospital bed. And many weeks of both antibiotics and heavy Painkillers.
Starting to get back into it now. But no kicking..yet..
Ain't nothing better than the sound of hitting leather!
You training to fight larger Norwegian Vikings? Bag seems a bit high for body shots, no?
Fuck that sounds awful how the hell did you get that? A wound that got infected?
Yeah. Training on dirty matts with small cuts under my feet. So stupid.
Striking looking crisp though. Haven't video'ed myself in a while but it might be a good idea to see how it's looking these days.I got many bags. But this is the only one outdoors. Its a bit short. Thats why i hung it kinda High
Damn under the feet never thought about that.
Sounds like an easy spot to miss having small cuts on and not really a spot that you normally spend time scrubbing down in the shower either, at least I don't.
You look good on the bag, clean shots and you use your hips. You do drop your hands a bit and give up your chin when you try to get cute on the bag.
You look like one of those weird European guys that smell like kelp and ricotta cheese. You boxing skills appear to be half decent but I’m not convinced you didn’t edit this video.