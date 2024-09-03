Media Hitting the heavy bag

usernamee said:
pistol shots rang out in the Norwegian night
Thanks. Trying to get back into shape. Had a serious bad bacteria infection in my foot and ankle. It was very bad.

Three weeks in a hospital bed. And many weeks of both antibiotics and heavy Painkillers.

Starting to get back into it now. But no kicking..yet..
 
Frode Falch said:
Fuck that sounds awful how the hell did you get that? A wound that got infected?
 
Frode Falch said:
Yeah. Training on dirty matts with small cuts under my feet. So stupid.
Damn under the feet never thought about that.

Sounds like an easy spot to miss having small cuts on and not really a spot that you normally spend time scrubbing down in the shower either, at least I don't.
 
Frode Falch said:
I got many bags. But this is the only one outdoors. Its a bit short. Thats why i hung it kinda High
Striking looking crisp though. Haven't video'ed myself in a while but it might be a good idea to see how it's looking these days.

Last week after my (boxing) gym closed down for 2 weeks for the holiday season we had conditioning training and sparring afterwards. There was a new dude in the gym, 115kg (about 20kg/45lbs) heavier than me), 6ft5, lightning fast for a man his size that I had a good round with even though it was mainly just him toying with me in there. Dude kicked our other guys' asses that sparred a little bit harder. Then after training in the dressing room he told me he's actually a pro kickboxer signed to Enfusion, that just was here for one day, lol. No idea what his name is though. Served as a good reminder that there's levels to this shit. It's also fuckin weird to fight guys that are both taller, way heavier yet also twice as fast<lol>
 
usernamee said:
Yeah it was those small cuts i get from pivot on my feet when doing kicking the bag over and over again.
 
You look like one of those weird European guys that smell like kelp and ricotta cheese. You boxing skills appear to be half decent but I’m not convinced you didn’t edit this video.
 
PhilMcCavity said:
Edit the video? Like cgi punches? Haha wtf bro

<JonesLaugh>
 
