Frode Falch said: I got many bags. But this is the only one outdoors. Its a bit short. Thats why i hung it kinda High Click to expand...

Striking looking crisp though. Haven't video'ed myself in a while but it might be a good idea to see how it's looking these days.Last week after my (boxing) gym closed down for 2 weeks for the holiday season we had conditioning training and sparring afterwards. There was a new dude in the gym, 115kg (about 20kg/45lbs) heavier than me), 6ft5, lightning fast for a man his size that I had a good round with even though it was mainly just him toying with me in there. Dude kicked our other guys' asses that sparred a little bit harder. Then after training in the dressing room he told me he's actually a pro kickboxer signed to Enfusion, that just was here for one day, lol. No idea what his name is though. Served as a good reminder that there's levels to this shit. It's also fuckin weird to fight guys that are both taller, way heavier yet also twice as fast